Arsenal want "top players" and would love to keep stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, owner Stan Kroenke said.
Sanchez and Ozil are yet to re-sign with the Premier League giants despite coming out of contract at the end of the season.
It has led to speculation over both of their futures, with Manchester City and United linked to the duo.
But Kroenke is eager to keep Sanchez and Ozil, who impressed in Arsenal's 5-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
"We want to attract top players, keep top players and those guys are top players," he told The Telegraph.
"I watched them on Sunday and they looked really good and played really, really, really well. We'd love to keep them.
"It takes two to dance. We'll keep working to keep our top talent and to attract more talent but some of the guys we've got are looking pretty good."
The win at Goodison Park was an important one for Arsenal, who are fifth in the Premier League – nine points behind leaders City.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has recently questioned whether UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations work, and Kroenke acknowledged how difficult it was for spending to be controlled.
"In the United States you have one jurisdiction - over here you have multiple jurisdictions and it's challenging, but it's been challenging since we first became involved," he said.
"Money helps. We'd rather have it than not."
|Spurs star Kane in doubt for Man United clash – Pochettino
|Pochettino laments complacency as Spurs exit EFL Cup
|Simeone pleased with Atletico debutants Gonzalez, Moya
|Arsenal eager to keep Sanchez and Ozil, says club owner Kroenke
|Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout
|Play like that and we´ll lose to AC Milan – Allegri slams Juventus after SPAL win
|Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response
|Conte praises Chelsea youngster after EFL Cup win
|Herrera insists Mourinho relationship is ´fantastic´
|Under-fire Bilic salutes ´brilliant´ West Ham reaction
|I am not daft - Koeman saw Everton sacking coming
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama
|Elche 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Simeone´s men held by third-tier hosts
|Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight
|Juventus 4 SPAL 1: Bernardeschi, Dybala brilliance inspires champions to victory
|Chelsea 2 Everton 1: Rudiger and Willian send spirited Toffees out
|Chievo 1 AC Milan 4: Suso stars to ease pressure on Montella
|Vlasic: Everton were saving Diego Costa a shirt number
|Henry will help Belgium break down barriers - Martinez
|Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor
|Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
|Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
|Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
|Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
|Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
|´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
|Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
|WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
|Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
|Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
|EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
|You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
|Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
|I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
|I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
|RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
|Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
|Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
|Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
|He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
|Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
|River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
|It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
|Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
|Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
|Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
|Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace
|Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
|Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
|Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
|Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
|Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
|Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
|Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
|Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
|Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
|Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
|Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
|Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
|Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
|Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League