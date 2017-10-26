Arsenal eager to keep Sanchez and Ozil, says club owner Kroenke

Arsenal want "top players" and would love to keep stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, owner Stan Kroenke said.

Sanchez and Ozil are yet to re-sign with the Premier League giants despite coming out of contract at the end of the season.

It has led to speculation over both of their futures, with Manchester City and United linked to the duo.

But Kroenke is eager to keep Sanchez and Ozil, who impressed in Arsenal's 5-2 win over Everton on Sunday.

"We want to attract top players, keep top players and those guys are top players," he told The Telegraph.

"I watched them on Sunday and they looked really good and played really, really, really well. We'd love to keep them.

"It takes two to dance. We'll keep working to keep our top talent and to attract more talent but some of the guys we've got are looking pretty good."

The win at Goodison Park was an important one for Arsenal, who are fifth in the Premier League – nine points behind leaders City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has recently questioned whether UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations work, and Kroenke acknowledged how difficult it was for spending to be controlled.

"In the United States you have one jurisdiction - over here you have multiple jurisdictions and it's challenging, but it's been challenging since we first became involved," he said.

"Money helps. We'd rather have it than not."