Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight

25 October 2017 22:52

West Ham produced the most unlikely of second-half comebacks to beat Tottenham 3-2 at Wembley and book their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

A dominant Spurs, without the rested Harry Kane, raced in to a two-goal half-time lead thanks to strikes from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli to seemingly leave Slaven Bilic's position hanging by a thread.

Bilic's players, though, produced a stirring second-half fightback, scoring three times in a stunning 15-minute spell to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Two quick-fire goals from Andre Ayew pulled the Hammers level before Angelo Ogbonna crashed a header in to seal a memorable win that provides their under-fire manager with a timely boost.

Bilic will now go into the Saturday's pivotal away clash with Crystal Palace full of confidence, while Tottenham will need to pick themselves up for a mouth-watering clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, with one of their routes to silverware now gone.

Under-pressure Bilic made nine changes to the side that was thumped 3-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday, but his new-look outfit found themselves behind after just six minutes as a flowing Tottenham move carved their defence wide open.

Fernando Llorente's flicked pass released Son Heung-min down the right and after checking inside the South Korea international fed an incisive pass into the path of the marauding Sissoko, who stroked a first-time shot past Adrian into the bottom corner.

West Ham's goalkeeper then produced a smart save in the to deny Spurs a second, reacting well to palm away Alli's thumping back-post header from Kieran Trippier's cross.

Andy Carroll, returning to action after his red card against Burnley a fortnight ago, cut an isolated figure at the head of West Ham's attack and had just a scuffed half-volley to show for his efforts in the first half hour.

Spurs scored the second goal their superiority deserved after 37 minutes, although there was more than a hint of good fortune about it.

Son teed up Alli just inside the penalty area and the England international's effort took a significant deflection off Declan Rice's head to find the bottom corner, with Adrian helpless.

The visitors showed more attacking intent at the start of the second period and were rewarded for their fresh approach 10 minutes after the restart.

Edimilson Fernandes drilled in a crisp half-volley which Michel Vorm could only parry right into the path of Ayew, who gleefully prodded home from close range.

The Ghana international then equalised just five minutes later, beating Toby Alderweireld to Manuel Lanzini's cross and clipping his finish into the roof of Vorm's net.

West Ham's hard work was very nearly undone almost immediately, but Alli's acrobatic effort from Sissoko's cross was repelled by Adrian.

The improbable comeback was then completed at the other end in the 70th minute as Ogbonna stole a march on his marker to send a thumping header from Lanzini's corner past the static Vorm.  

And that proved enough for West Ham to dump their rivals out of the competition, as Mauricio Pochettino's stunned side failed to come close to an equaliser in the closing stages.

Key Opta Stats:

- West Ham have reached the EFL Cup quarter-finals in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1980-81, the same season they beat Tottenham en route to a final defeat by Liverpool.
- Spurs, meanwhile, have now failed to reach the last eight in each of the last three seasons, with all three defeats coming against Premier League opposition (Arsenal in 15-16, Liverpool in 16-17 and now West Ham).
- West Ham scored three goals away from home for the first time since February in all competitions (a 3-1 victory at Southampton in the Premier League).
- Dele Alli (20) is one of only four Premier League players to have scored 20+ goals in all competitions in 2017, following Harry Kane (38), Romelu Lukaku (27) and Sergio Aguero (25).
- Since making his debut for the club in August 2016, Andre Ayew has been directly involved in more goals than any other West Ham player (15 - 10 goals, five assists).

- After failing to score in his first 43 appearances for Spurs, Moussa Sissoko has now scored two in his five outings since.

