RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama

There was penalty drama aplenty at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday as Bayern Munich reached the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal thanks to a 5-4 shoot-out win over 10-man RB Leipzig.
After nine successful kicks, Timo Werner - who started on the bench - saw his weak penalty to the right saved low down by Sven Ulreich, who had come in for some criticism since replacing the injured Manuel Neuer as Bayern's number one.
The shoot-out followed a highly controversial 1-1 draw, which saw referee Felix Zwayer change his mind in awarding Leipzig a first-half penalty before giving the home side a soft spot-kick in the second period, either side of Naby Keita's dismissal for two cautions.
Emil Forsberg converted from 12 yards but Bayern were soon level through Thiago Alcantara and after the extra 30 minutes produced no further goals, the visitors kept their cool to join holders Borussia Dortmund in the draw.
ULREICH SAVES! BAYERN ARE INTO THE LAST 16! #RBLFCB 4-5— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 25, 2017
Leipzig had been left furious in the opening half as Arturo Vidal, on his 100th Bayern appearance, scythed down Forsberg with contact continuing into the area.
Zwayer originally pointed to the spot but, with the VAR system not in use, spoke to his assistant and instead signalled for a free-kick on the edge of the box.
After Keita was dismissed for the third time this season shortly after the interval, it was Bayern's turn to feel aggrieved with Zwayer, who gave a penalty after Yussuf Poulsen fell theatrically under Jerome Boateng's challenge.
Forsberg put Leipzig ahead but Thiago's header soon pegged them back and, despite wasting a host of chances in extra time, Jupp Heynckes' side retained their composure when it mattered most.
Leipzig had thrown away a 4-2 lead to lose 5-4 to Bayern in May, and this contest was equally thrilling, though not quite as goal-laden – with another course of this developing rivalry set to be served up in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The first contentious moment arrived in the 34th minute as Zwayer reneged on his initial decision to penalise Vidal's brainless tackle and awarded a free-kick, from which Forsberg clipped the top of the crossbar to add further insult to injury.
Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick stormed onto the field at half-time with phone in hand, seemingly ready to show the referee a replay of the incident until he was confronted by an angry Mats Hummels but the hosts could have few complaints with Zwayer in the 53rd minute as Keita picked up a second yellow for a cynical tug on Robert Lewandowski.
Well, that isn't ideal. Second yellow for #Keita sees #RBL down to ten men. (54') #RBLFCB 0-0 pic.twitter.com/eMkorv6EB9— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 25, 2017
Bayern looked to swiftly capitalise on their man advantage as Kingsley Coman was kept out by Peter Gulacsi at his near post before Lewandowski broke clear and fired agonisingly wide.
But just as Bayern looked primed to put Leipzig away, Poulsen took a tumble under minimal contact from Boateng and Zwayer pointed to the spot immediately, Forsberg doing the rest.
The lead lasted just five minutes, however, as Boateng clipped a sumptuous pass over the Leipzig defence for Thiago, who sent a free header beyond Gulacsi.
Thiago stung the palms of the keeper with a fierce volley, Bernardo blocking Lewandowski's rebound and in the first period of extra time, Gulacsi made a superb double save to thwart Thiago and Joshua Kimmich.
Bayern introduced the unheralded Kwasi Okyere Wriedt and he almost marked his debut in style as a header crashed off the bar before Lewandowski saw a volley tipped over by Gulacsi.
The Poland forward headed over from point-blank range and that was the last real chance as Ulreich proved Bayern's shoot-out saviour in a contest fittingly decided from 12 yards when Werner's feeble effort followed nine perfect penalties.
|Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout
|Play like that and we´ll lose to AC Milan – Allegri slams Juventus after SPAL win
|Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response
|Conte praises Chelsea youngster after EFL Cup win
|Herrera insists Mourinho relationship is ´fantastic´
|Under-fire Bilic salutes ´brilliant´ West Ham reaction
|I am not daft - Koeman saw Everton sacking coming
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama
|Elche 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Simeone´s men held by third-tier hosts
|Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight
|Juventus 4 SPAL 1: Bernardeschi, Dybala brilliance inspires champions to victory
|Chelsea 2 Everton 1: Rudiger and Willian send spirited Toffees out
|Chievo 1 AC Milan 4: Suso stars to ease pressure on Montella
|Vlasic: Everton were saving Diego Costa a shirt number
|Henry will help Belgium break down barriers - Martinez
|Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor
|Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
|Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
|Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
|Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
|Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
|´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
|Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
|WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
|Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
|Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
|EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
|You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
|Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
|I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
|I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
|RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
|Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
|Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
|Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
|He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
|Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
|River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
|It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
|Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
|Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
|Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
|Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace
|Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
|Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
|Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
|Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
|Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
|Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
|Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
|Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
|Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
|Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
|Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
|Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
|Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
|Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League