Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final

England will meet Spain in the final of the Under-17 World Cup after Rhian Brewster's hat-trick saw off Brazil 3-1 on Wednesday.
The Liverpool striker's clinical display in Kolkata booked his side's first ever place in the final of the tournament at the expense of the three-time winners.
Brewster opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes, turning home the rebound after Gabriel Brazao had blocked his first effort from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross.
Wesley levelled the scores 11 minutes later, capitalising on a loose ball after Curtis Anderson parried Paulinho's shot, but Brewster put England back in front before the break after Brazil failed to deal with Steven Sessegnon's cross.
The 17-year-old made certain of his side's passage to the final in the second half, turning in Emile Smith Rowe's cross at the far post for his second hat-trick in as many games.
No words to describe how we all feel right now!! One last big push ahead fully focused on that now #U17WorldCup @England pic.twitter.com/hZKUeR7Z7B— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 25, 2017
England will face Spain in Saturday's final after they overcame Mali 3-1 in Mumbai.
Barcelona's Abel Ruiz put his side ahead from the penalty spot after 19 minutes and the captain doubled Spain's lead in style before the break, latching onto Cesar Gelabert's fine throughball before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing.
Mali, beaten finalists in 2015, threatened a comeback in the second half and should have been awarded a goal through Cheick Oumar Doucoure, whose shot hit the crossbar before bouncing over the line only for the officials to rule otherwise.
Their frustrations were compounded when Ferran Torres finished off a move involving Ruiz and Sergio Gomez to make it 3-0 with 19 minutes left, and although Lassana N'Diaye gave Mali some hope, they could not muster a comeback to reach a second final in a row.
The showdown in Kolkata will give England the chance to avenge their final defeat at the European Under-17 Championship in May, which Spain won on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
FT | #FIFAU17WC— #FIFAU17WC (@FIFAcom) October 25, 2017
SEMI-FINAL - NAVI MUMBAI
Mali 1-3 Spain
Abel Ruiz and Ferran Torres both strike to tee up rerun of European U-17s final pic.twitter.com/k2CvNiDEln
