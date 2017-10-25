Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn has signed a new "long-term" contract at Anfield, the club have announced.
The 18-year-old has reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year deal, having broken into the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp over the past year.
He made his debut against Sunderland in the Premier League last November and went on to make nine appearances in all competitions in 2016-17, becoming Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer in his second senior appearance in a League Cup tie with Leeds United.
Woodburn made headlines in September by scoring a stunning winner on his senior Wales debut in a World Cup qualifier with Austria, though they failed to reach the finals in Russia.
"I'm over the moon."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 25, 2017
Interview with Ben Woodburn on his new #LFC contract: https://t.co/ntvomFyTbJ pic.twitter.com/mvIhp4hy4d
"It's an unbelievable feeling to sign a new contract with Liverpool," Woodburn told Liverpool's official website.
"This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible. When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract.
"It feels good. Now I just want to carry on and hopefully show the manager what I can do."
Woodburn has featured just once for Liverpool this season, but is hoping to add to that number and enjoy youth-team success.
"I think there is loads of room for improvement. I've just got to keep working and trying in training every day and hopefully I will improve," he added.
"Defending and maybe getting a few more goals [are what I want to improve]. Just trying to come in with the first team and play like a first-team player.
"But I think I've grown as a player and matured physically and technically, and grown in confidence.
"For the rest of this season, my aim is just to carry on, try to play as many games for the Under-19s and first team. Hopefully I will get some more appearances for the first team and progress in the U19 Champions League."
|Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
|Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
|Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
|Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
|Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
|´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
|Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
|WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
|Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
|Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
|EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
|You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
|Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
|I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
|I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
|RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
|Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
|Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
|Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
|He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
|Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
|River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
|It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
|Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
|Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
|Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
|Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace
|Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
|Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
|Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
|Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
|Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
|Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
|Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
|Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
|Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
|Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
|Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
|Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
|Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
|Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League
|Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
|Manchester United great Giggs keen on Everton, Leicester jobs
|Spalletti: Inter are Serie A contenders when Scudetto questions stop
|Was Ronaldo really the best player in 2016-17? - The verdict in Opta stats
|Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
|Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men´s Player award ahead of Messi, Neymar
|Zidane scoops Best FIFA Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid
|Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award
|A lot of noise - Valverde reflects on Barca´s post-Neymar woes
|Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley
|Ronaldo the best? That´s Zidane´s opinion, says Valverde
|Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus
|De Sciglio returns to Juventus training
|Top of the Flops: Koeman´s transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise
|Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap
|The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu
|Mata urges United unity after Huddersfield embarrassment
|Everton sack Koeman after woeful start to season
|´Annoyed´ Theo Hernandez ready to turn back on France
|We will fight for Conte – Courtois eager to avoid repeat of Mourinho debacle
|Bayern Munich´s Muller out for three weeks with hamstring strain
|It´s like hitting a chef with a knife and fork – Neymar blasts Marseille fans for missiles
|We all deserved substituting after 30 minutes – Henderson slams Liverpool display
|Mbappe named Golden Boy ahead of Dembele, Rashford
|Neymar: Red card was harsh
|Verratti: If I was Neymar, I would´ve lost it much earlier
|Benzema isn´t overrated, insists Madrid boss Zidane
|Cassano: I could´ve been playing on Mars like Messi and Neymar
|Neymar red card unfair – Emery
|Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant
|MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
|Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
|Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
|Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw