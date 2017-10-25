Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Claude Puel as their new manager following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare.
Puel takes over a contract until June 2020, with Michael Appleton remaining as assistant manager.
The club dismissed Shakespeare last week following a poor start to the season which saw them pick up just one win in their first eight Premier League matches.
Appleton took over on an interim basis and guided Leicester to a 2-1 triumph at Swansea City on Saturday and a 3-1 EFL Cup win over Leeds United three days later, but the former Blackburn Rovers manager has not been deemed the right man to take over full-time.
That opportunity has been given to Puel, who finds himself back in a job following his dismissal by Southampton in June.
"It's a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own," Puel told Leicester's official website.
"The opportunity to help the club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I'm looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success."
#lcfc are delighted to announce the appointment of Claude Puel as the Club’s new First Team Manager: https://t.co/OQeKNdlHWF#WelcomeClaude pic.twitter.com/RRgEdELdhy— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 25, 2017
Despite being axed, Puel presided over a solid campaign in his only season in charge at St Mary's, with Southampton finishing eighth and reaching the EFL Cup final.
Reports suggested the Frenchman's removal came down to a combination of fan displeasure and a poor relationship with several players.
But Leicester have decided the former Nice coach is the man to take them forward, with the Foxes sitting 14th ahead of Sunday's visit of Everton.
Leicester's vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit.
"Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive. He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise."
Appleton had been expected to remain in charge for the Everton game but, following the Merseyside club's sacking of Ronald Koeman, it has been claimed Leicester stepped up their search in case the two teams identified the same targets.
