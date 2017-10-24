Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is ready to bid for EFL Cup glory with senior players as he grapples with a selection headache ahead of Tuesday's fourth-round tie against Norwich City.
The Gunners returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion by beating Everton 5-2 on Sunday – a result that saw Ronald Koeman lose his job in charge of the Goodison Park outfit.
Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez started a Premier League game together and all got on the scoresheet, leaving Wenger to marvel at the attacking talent he has at his disposal.
The long-serving manager has previously used the EFL Cup to blood young talent but the depth of his fully fit forward options means Championship side Norwich should be ready to face a strong line-up at Emirates Stadium.
"That's the luxury I have at the moment and the difficulty I have as well," Wenger told Arsenal's official website. "All these players do well, play well and they deserve to play.
"Fortunately, we have important games every week, so I can give competition to everybody. We have so much offensive force on the bench as well. It's really a strong point of the club at the moment."
27 - @LacazetteAlex has scored 27 goals in all comps in 2017, more than any other French player of the Top 5 leagues. Russia? pic.twitter.com/rYRd7viuBE— OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 22, 2017
Youthful Arsenal sides plotted a route to the 2007 and 2011 finals before coming up short against Chelsea and Birmingham City respectively, however Wenger suggested things will be different this time around.
"I always used [the EFL Cup] to give a chance to young boys. We went to the final with a very young team and nearly won it," he added.
"I always focus on winning trophies in the Premier League and FA Cup domestically, and always used the League Cup as an education for our young players.
"But with this team I have the squad to go further, so let's see. Let's focus on winning the match against Norwich and then we'll see where we will go."
|Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
|Manchester United great Giggs keen on Everton, Leicester jobs
|Spalletti: Inter are Serie A contenders when Scudetto questions stop
|Was Ronaldo really the best player in 2016-17? - The verdict in Opta stats
|Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
|Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men´s Player award ahead of Messi, Neymar
|Zidane scoops Best FIFA Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid
|Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award
|A lot of noise - Valverde reflects on Barca´s post-Neymar woes
|Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley
|Ronaldo the best? That´s Zidane´s opinion, says Valverde
|Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus
|De Sciglio returns to Juventus training
|Top of the Flops: Koeman´s transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise
|Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap
|The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu
|Mata urges United unity after Huddersfield embarrassment
|Everton sack Koeman after woeful start to season
|´Annoyed´ Theo Hernandez ready to turn back on France
|We will fight for Conte – Courtois eager to avoid repeat of Mourinho debacle
|Bayern Munich´s Muller out for three weeks with hamstring strain
|It´s like hitting a chef with a knife and fork – Neymar blasts Marseille fans for missiles
|We all deserved substituting after 30 minutes – Henderson slams Liverpool display
|Mbappe named Golden Boy ahead of Dembele, Rashford
|Neymar: Red card was harsh
|Verratti: If I was Neymar, I would´ve lost it much earlier
|Benzema isn´t overrated, insists Madrid boss Zidane
|Cassano: I could´ve been playing on Mars like Messi and Neymar
|Neymar red card unfair – Emery
|Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant
|MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
|Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
|Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
|Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw
|Conte agrees with Guardiola and Mourinho over EFL Cup
|Pochettino lauds Spurs for delivering in front of Maradona
|Marcelo lauds Benzema as Europe´s best striker
|Even the Golden State Warriors lose - Guardiola dismisses City ´Invincibles´ tag
|I am different to other managers – Why Conte does not fear Chelsea axe
|Character is key for Cahill as Chelsea chase consistency
|Marseille 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani rescues visitors after Neymar sees red
|Real Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Super Asensio spares Ronaldo´s blushes
|Allegri thanks Mandzukic for red card in Udinese rout
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly advance to final in dazzling style
|Liverpool deserve to be ninth, says under-pressure Klopp
|Wrong news - Wenger rubbishes Ozil exit rumours
|Klopp slams Lovren: I would have stopped Kane getting the ball!
|Udinese 2 Juventus 6: Khedira hat-trick inspires Bianconeri rout
|We could have scored more - Two-goal Kane hails ´unbelievable´ Tottenham
|Tottenham´s Kane one of the best - Pochettino
|Atletico needed win at Celta, says Simeone
|Tottenham set Premier League attendance record
|Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp
|Montella questions VAR, promises ´united´ Milan will deliver
|Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Fit-again Gameiro ends visitors´ winless run
|Wenger: Ozil back to his best for dominant Arsenal
|Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker
|We´ve let him down – Keane backs Koeman after Arsenal capitulation
|It´s not time to be crazy - Koeman calls for calm after Everton thumping
|Mertesacker lauds compatriot Ozil after Everton thumping
|AC Milan 0 Genoa 0: Bonucci sees red as 10-man Rossoneri fight for point
|Guangzhou Evergrande claim seventh straight Chinese Super League crown
|Everton 2 Arsenal 5: Koeman on the brink as hosts capitulate
|Ipswich Town 0 Norwich City 1: Maddison gives Canaries more derby glory
|Gary Neville thinks he is done as a football manager
|Ibrahimovic has ´minimum´ five or six years left, claims Raiola
|A-League Review: Vargas injury mars Newcastle Jets win, late winner gives Perth Glory first victory
|Maybe the Premier League title race is already over - Klopp
|Pochettino accuses Walker of ´alarming lack of respect´ over Tottenham exit
|Pochettino: Mourinho put Dier in compromising position amid United interest
|Sarri: Napoli care more about Serie A than Champions League
|My goal was legal against Malaga, insists Barca´s Deulofeu
|Valverde does ´not see any problem´ with Suarez´s sour substitution reaction
|Ignore the noise, says under-fire Ozil