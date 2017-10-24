Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley

Ross Barkley has the potential to become "an all-time great" at Everton as caretaker boss David Unsworth made his case for the midfielder to stay at Goodison Park.
Unsworth has stepped into the breach following Monday's sacking of Ronald Koeman, who paid the price for the Toffees' dismal start to 2017-18 having spent big in the off-season.
Barkley has played no part in the campaign due to a hamstring injury and was on the verge of a move to Chelsea on deadline day before rejecting the switch.
Last month, Koeman suggested th England international still had a future at the club beyond the expiry of his contract in June, and Unsworth – who has stepped up from managing the Under-23s – will sit down with the Liverpudlian in order to try to persuade him to remain on Merseyside.
"I would love Ross to stay. Everton has done great for him, he has done great for Everton," Unsworth said ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash at Chelsea.
"He could be one of the all-time greats here. We shouldn't be losing players of his quality.
"I've not spoken to Ross yet but I will be doing. I'd love him to sit down with a cup of tea. We love him and know he loves Everton."
| We're LIVE at USM Finch Farm for David Unsworth's pre-@ChelseaFC @Carabao_Cup press conference. #EFC https://t.co/kzyki2KoRC— Everton (@Everton) October 24, 2017
Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel, as well as Burnley boss Sean Dyche, have been strongly linked with replacing Koeman and Unsworth says he has not been given a defined period within which to put forward his own case.
"The chairman has given me a run of games to get performances and results. That is what will dictate any future as Everton manager," he said.
"The chairman is going to talk to me every day. There's been no points total or number of matches mentioned. Hopefully it will be a run of games.
"The club needs a winning manager. That's simple. There are some very good foreign coaches in the Premier League and British ones around as well."
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League
|Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
|Manchester United great Giggs keen on Everton, Leicester jobs
|Spalletti: Inter are Serie A contenders when Scudetto questions stop
|Was Ronaldo really the best player in 2016-17? - The verdict in Opta stats
|Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
|Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men´s Player award ahead of Messi, Neymar
|Zidane scoops Best FIFA Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid
|Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award
|A lot of noise - Valverde reflects on Barca´s post-Neymar woes
|Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley
|Ronaldo the best? That´s Zidane´s opinion, says Valverde
|Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus
|De Sciglio returns to Juventus training
|Top of the Flops: Koeman´s transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise
|Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap
|The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu
|Mata urges United unity after Huddersfield embarrassment
|Everton sack Koeman after woeful start to season
|´Annoyed´ Theo Hernandez ready to turn back on France
|We will fight for Conte – Courtois eager to avoid repeat of Mourinho debacle
|Bayern Munich´s Muller out for three weeks with hamstring strain
|It´s like hitting a chef with a knife and fork – Neymar blasts Marseille fans for missiles
|We all deserved substituting after 30 minutes – Henderson slams Liverpool display
|Mbappe named Golden Boy ahead of Dembele, Rashford
|Neymar: Red card was harsh
|Verratti: If I was Neymar, I would´ve lost it much earlier
|Benzema isn´t overrated, insists Madrid boss Zidane
|Cassano: I could´ve been playing on Mars like Messi and Neymar
|Neymar red card unfair – Emery
|Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant
|MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
|Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
|Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
|Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw
|Conte agrees with Guardiola and Mourinho over EFL Cup
|Pochettino lauds Spurs for delivering in front of Maradona
|Marcelo lauds Benzema as Europe´s best striker
|Even the Golden State Warriors lose - Guardiola dismisses City ´Invincibles´ tag
|I am different to other managers – Why Conte does not fear Chelsea axe
|Character is key for Cahill as Chelsea chase consistency
|Marseille 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani rescues visitors after Neymar sees red
|Real Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Super Asensio spares Ronaldo´s blushes
|Allegri thanks Mandzukic for red card in Udinese rout
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly advance to final in dazzling style
|Liverpool deserve to be ninth, says under-pressure Klopp
|Wrong news - Wenger rubbishes Ozil exit rumours
|Klopp slams Lovren: I would have stopped Kane getting the ball!
|Udinese 2 Juventus 6: Khedira hat-trick inspires Bianconeri rout
|We could have scored more - Two-goal Kane hails ´unbelievable´ Tottenham
|Tottenham´s Kane one of the best - Pochettino
|Atletico needed win at Celta, says Simeone
|Tottenham set Premier League attendance record
|Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp
|Montella questions VAR, promises ´united´ Milan will deliver
|Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Fit-again Gameiro ends visitors´ winless run
|Wenger: Ozil back to his best for dominant Arsenal
|Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker
|We´ve let him down – Keane backs Koeman after Arsenal capitulation
|It´s not time to be crazy - Koeman calls for calm after Everton thumping
|Mertesacker lauds compatriot Ozil after Everton thumping
|AC Milan 0 Genoa 0: Bonucci sees red as 10-man Rossoneri fight for point
|Guangzhou Evergrande claim seventh straight Chinese Super League crown
|Everton 2 Arsenal 5: Koeman on the brink as hosts capitulate
|Ipswich Town 0 Norwich City 1: Maddison gives Canaries more derby glory
|Gary Neville thinks he is done as a football manager
|Ibrahimovic has ´minimum´ five or six years left, claims Raiola
|A-League Review: Vargas injury mars Newcastle Jets win, late winner gives Perth Glory first victory
|Maybe the Premier League title race is already over - Klopp
|Pochettino accuses Walker of ´alarming lack of respect´ over Tottenham exit
|Pochettino: Mourinho put Dier in compromising position amid United interest
|Sarri: Napoli care more about Serie A than Champions League
|My goal was legal against Malaga, insists Barca´s Deulofeu
|Valverde does ´not see any problem´ with Suarez´s sour substitution reaction
|Ignore the noise, says under-fire Ozil