Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track

Jesse Lingard was at the double as Manchester United bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Swansea City in the EFL Cup fourth round.
The 24-year-old produced a pair of clinical finishes either side of half-time as Jose Mourinho's men issued a composed response to their shock Premier League loss against Huddersfield Town.
Both teams rung the changes from their respective weekend defeats, although Victor Lindelof was promoted to the starting XI, despite a shaky display as a first-half substitute at the John Smith's Stadium.
In truth, the Swede was rarely tested by a Swansea side perhaps focused more on their upcoming Premier League trip to Arsenal.
Lingard, who scored in the final as the Red Devils won this competition last season, quickly put any nerves to bed by coolly slotting away the opener after 21 minutes.
And the winger capped a comfortable return to type for the reigning champions just prior to the hour, sealing a quarter-final berth and getting Mourinho's men back on track ahead of a visit from Tottenham.
FT: Swansea 0 #MUFC 2. Our defence of the @Carabao_Cup continues thanks to two superb @JesseLingard goals! pic.twitter.com/eMb0J3Ojas— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2017
Shifting to a 3-5-2 system, Mourinho handed starts to youngsters Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay as two of seven changes to the team which was stunned on Saturday.
The visitors found early fluency despite the adjustments as Chris Smalling nodded wide from a corner inside two minutes, before Kristoffer Nordfeldt tipped over a rising Lingard shot.
England international Lingard went one better in the 21st minute when, put clean through on goal by a delightful Marcus Rashford flick-on, he unerringly side-footed into the bottom right corner.
Swansea did come close to a fortuitous equaliser on the half-hour with Daley Blind's unconvincing header ricocheting past the post off Oliver McBurnie.
Instead, Paul Clement's side suffered another setback as Martin Olsson was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury before half-time.
@Mctominay10 in action for #MUFC on his first competitive start of the season. pic.twitter.com/pNIvsEIvmL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2017
United were content to take the sting out of any potential comeback by soaking up possession in the lead up to the hour.
And their plans paid dividends as Lingard again ghosted through the heart of Swansea's defence and clinically headed home Matteo Darmian's superb right-sided cross.
The winger could well have completed his hat-trick in quick time, but fired across the face of goal from a narrow angle following McTominay's clever pass.
Swansea's angst would hardly have been helped by the introduction of Romelu Lukaku, although they did receive a let-off when Tuanzebe poked over the bar from close-range.
Clement threw on an attacking ace of his own in the shape of Tammy Abraham and the Chelsea loanee saw a firm effort pushed to safety by Sergio Romero, who also saved from Leroy Fer at point-blank range in stoppage time, denying Swansea a consolation as they switch attention back to their flailing league campaign.
|Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
|Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
|Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
|Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
|Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
|Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
|Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
|Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
|Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
|Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
|Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
|Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
|Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
|Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League
|Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
|Manchester United great Giggs keen on Everton, Leicester jobs
|Spalletti: Inter are Serie A contenders when Scudetto questions stop
|Was Ronaldo really the best player in 2016-17? - The verdict in Opta stats
|Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
|Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men´s Player award ahead of Messi, Neymar
|Zidane scoops Best FIFA Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid
|Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award
|A lot of noise - Valverde reflects on Barca´s post-Neymar woes
|Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley
|Ronaldo the best? That´s Zidane´s opinion, says Valverde
|Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus
|De Sciglio returns to Juventus training
|Top of the Flops: Koeman´s transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise
|Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap
|The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu
|Mata urges United unity after Huddersfield embarrassment
|Everton sack Koeman after woeful start to season
|´Annoyed´ Theo Hernandez ready to turn back on France
|We will fight for Conte – Courtois eager to avoid repeat of Mourinho debacle
|Bayern Munich´s Muller out for three weeks with hamstring strain
|It´s like hitting a chef with a knife and fork – Neymar blasts Marseille fans for missiles
|We all deserved substituting after 30 minutes – Henderson slams Liverpool display
|Mbappe named Golden Boy ahead of Dembele, Rashford
|Neymar: Red card was harsh
|Verratti: If I was Neymar, I would´ve lost it much earlier
|Benzema isn´t overrated, insists Madrid boss Zidane
|Cassano: I could´ve been playing on Mars like Messi and Neymar
|Neymar red card unfair – Emery
|Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant
|MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
|Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
|Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
|Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw