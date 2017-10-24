Related

Article

I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab

24 October 2017 15:05

Franck Ribery was delighted to get a ball back at his feet on Tuesday as he continued his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

The Bayern Munich winger tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during his side's 2-2 draw away to Hertha Berlin earlier this month and was expected to be out of action until 2018.

Ribery has since claimed he would be back before the mid-season break, and he appeared to be progressing positively on Tuesday.

The former France international posted a short clip on Twitter of him doing kick-ups, still wearing a knee brace, along with the message: "I missed you my friend #progress #comeback #work #MiaSanMia #fr7 @FCBayern."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 24 October

15:05 I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
14:45 Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
14:14 De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
13:35 Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
12:49 Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
12:17 I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
12:07 ´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
11:05 Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
11:00 Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
10:04 Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
04:31 He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
02:58 Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
02:08 Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
01:27 The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
01:07 Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
01:04 Kane: Spurs can win Premier League

Monday 23 October

23:53 Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
23:08 Manchester United great Giggs keen on Everton, Leicester jobs
22:35 Spalletti: Inter are Serie A contenders when Scudetto questions stop
22:14 Was Ronaldo really the best player in 2016-17? - The verdict in Opta stats
22:08 Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
21:55 Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men´s Player award ahead of Messi, Neymar
20:59 Zidane scoops Best FIFA Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid
20:54 Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award
19:44 A lot of noise - Valverde reflects on Barca´s post-Neymar woes
19:10 Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley
18:58 Ronaldo the best? That´s Zidane´s opinion, says Valverde
17:49 Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus
17:44 De Sciglio returns to Juventus training
17:36 Top of the Flops: Koeman´s transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise
15:42 Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap
15:36 The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu
14:57 Mata urges United unity after Huddersfield embarrassment
14:33 Everton sack Koeman after woeful start to season
13:30 ´Annoyed´ Theo Hernandez ready to turn back on France
12:44 We will fight for Conte – Courtois eager to avoid repeat of Mourinho debacle
11:46 Bayern Munich´s Muller out for three weeks with hamstring strain
11:10 It´s like hitting a chef with a knife and fork – Neymar blasts Marseille fans for missiles
10:20 We all deserved substituting after 30 minutes – Henderson slams Liverpool display
09:13 Mbappe named Golden Boy ahead of Dembele, Rashford
06:42 Neymar: Red card was harsh
05:37 Verratti: If I was Neymar, I would´ve lost it much earlier
04:45 Benzema isn´t overrated, insists Madrid boss Zidane
03:16 Cassano: I could´ve been playing on Mars like Messi and Neymar
02:25 Neymar red card unfair – Emery
02:11 Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant
01:18 MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
00:23 Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
00:21 Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
00:14 Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw

Sunday 22 October

23:30 Conte agrees with Guardiola and Mourinho over EFL Cup
23:29 Pochettino lauds Spurs for delivering in front of Maradona
23:29 Marcelo lauds Benzema as Europe´s best striker
23:30 Even the Golden State Warriors lose - Guardiola dismisses City ´Invincibles´ tag
23:30 I am different to other managers – Why Conte does not fear Chelsea axe
23:30 Character is key for Cahill as Chelsea chase consistency
23:05 Marseille 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani rescues visitors after Neymar sees red
22:35 Real Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Super Asensio spares Ronaldo´s blushes
21:46 Allegri thanks Mandzukic for red card in Udinese rout
21:38 CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly advance to final in dazzling style
21:03 Liverpool deserve to be ninth, says under-pressure Klopp
20:23 Wrong news - Wenger rubbishes Ozil exit rumours
20:17 Klopp slams Lovren: I would have stopped Kane getting the ball!
20:02 Udinese 2 Juventus 6: Khedira hat-trick inspires Bianconeri rout
19:54 We could have scored more - Two-goal Kane hails ´unbelievable´ Tottenham
19:53 Tottenham´s Kane one of the best - Pochettino
19:16 Atletico needed win at Celta, says Simeone
19:00 Tottenham set Premier League attendance record
18:53 Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp
18:36 Montella questions VAR, promises ´united´ Milan will deliver
18:09 Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Fit-again Gameiro ends visitors´ winless run
17:44 Wenger: Ozil back to his best for dominant Arsenal
17:44 Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker
17:28 We´ve let him down – Keane backs Koeman after Arsenal capitulation
17:11 It´s not time to be crazy - Koeman calls for calm after Everton thumping
17:08 Mertesacker lauds compatriot Ozil after Everton thumping
16:57 AC Milan 0 Genoa 0: Bonucci sees red as 10-man Rossoneri fight for point
16:48 Guangzhou Evergrande claim seventh straight Chinese Super League crown
16:36 Everton 2 Arsenal 5: Koeman on the brink as hosts capitulate
14:53 Ipswich Town 0 Norwich City 1: Maddison gives Canaries more derby glory
14:00 Gary Neville thinks he is done as a football manager
13:35 Ibrahimovic has ´minimum´ five or six years left, claims Raiola
12:21 A-League Review: Vargas injury mars Newcastle Jets win, late winner gives Perth Glory first victory
11:34 Maybe the Premier League title race is already over - Klopp
10:25 Pochettino accuses Walker of ´alarming lack of respect´ over Tottenham exit
04:44 Pochettino: Mourinho put Dier in compromising position amid United interest
03:21 Sarri: Napoli care more about Serie A than Champions League
01:47 My goal was legal against Malaga, insists Barca´s Deulofeu
00:43 Valverde does ´not see any problem´ with Suarez´s sour substitution reaction
00:22 Ignore the noise, says under-fire Ozil

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Borussia Dortmund 9 +18 20
2 Bayern München 9 +15 20
3 RB Leipzig 9 +6 19
4 Hoffenheim 9 +5 16
5 Schalke 04 9 +3 16
6 Hannover 96 9 +3 15
7 Eintracht Fran… 9 +1 14
8 Borussia M'gla… 9 -4 14
9 Bayer Leverkusen 9 +6 12
10 Augsburg 9 +2 12
11 Hertha BSC 9 -2 10
12 Mainz 05 9 -5 10
13 Stuttgart 9 -5 10
14 Wolfsburg 9 -3 9
15 Freiburg 9 -11 8
16 Hamburger SV 9 -9 7
17 Werder Bremen 9 -6 5
18 Köln 9 -14 2

Facebook