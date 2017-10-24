´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking

A "disappointed" Ronald Koeman said farewell to Everton and thanked his former colleagues in a brief statement following his sacking as manager on Monday.
Koeman was dismissed in the wake of Everton's 5-2 hammering at the hands of Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday, with that defeat leaving the club in the Premier League relegation zone.
The Dutchman had been backed by the club to the tune of around £140million in the close-season, with Everton bringing in several new players as they looked to build on last term's seventh-placed finish.
But after just two wins in nine league games, The Toffees made the decision to relieve Koeman of his duties after 16 months in charge.
And on Tuesday the former Southampton boss released a statement to address the club, players and supporters.
October 24, 2017
"I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all of their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager," it read.
"I would like to thank Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.
"Naturally, I am disappointed at this moment, but I wish the team good luck in the future."
Everton confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Under-23s coach David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the first-team beginning with Wednesday's EFL Cup trip to Chelsea.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is the favourite to succeed Koeman on a long-term basis.
