Dave Sarachan to manage USA against Portugal

USA assistant coach Dave Sarachan will manage the team in their friendly against Portugal on November 14.

Sarachan will replace Bruce Arena on an interim basis after Arena resigned following a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago that eliminated them from 2018 World Cup qualifying.

It will be the USA's seventh match against the 2016 European champions. The teams drew 2-2 during the Group Stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.