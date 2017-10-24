Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes allayed the fears of supporters after confirming that Kingsley Coman, Javi Martinez and Mats Hummels are all available for Wednesday's DFB-Pokal trip to RB Leipzig following their respective injuries.
Hummels and Coman were involved in Bayern's 1-0 win at Hamburg on Saturday, but had since been considered doubts for the trip to Leipzig.
Coman received a bang to his knee during the match, while Hummels suffered an ankle problem, though a positive update was offered by Heynckes, who said on Tuesday they could both feature.
Spain international Martinez is also going to travel after being out for 10 days with a shoulder problem, leaving Heynckes relieved to receive some good news on the injury front following Thomas Muller's hamstring strain which is likely to keep him out for three weeks.
Heynckes expects both @matshummels & #Coman to be available. @Javi8martinez— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 24, 2017
will also travel to Leipzig. #RBLFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/PhA9GweVPS
"Mats Hummels has a knock on the ankle," said Heynckes.
"But it does not matter much. Mats can grit his teeth and can play from the start.
"Martinez goes with us too, but I don't know yet if I will take the risk [of playing him].
"Coman has a bruised knee. He is being treated, but he can play. Kingsley is a young player who is especially liked by me.
"He is not mature yet. He has to gain self-confidence and assuredness, get integrated into the team and the matches, but I always enjoyed him as a player."
Heynckes accepted that losing Muller was a significant blow, but he is content that he has sufficient options in midfield to be able to shift things around in his absence.
"Of course, Muller is a big loss," he said. "But such injuries are always happening and you have to try to compensate for these blows, but I think he'll be back in three weeks.
"There is James [Rodriguez], there is Thiago [Alcantara] [who can come in] – we have to make sure that there is a balance in the middle of the field.
"[Corentin] Tolisso can go forward, too, and Arturo Vidal could be a player who can be a defensive option, as I've yet to see if Martinez can play."
"We need a top performance tomorrow in order to stay in the @DFBPokal_EN." #Heynckes #RBLFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/OjIf3B689j— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 24, 2017
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League
|Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
|Manchester United great Giggs keen on Everton, Leicester jobs
|Spalletti: Inter are Serie A contenders when Scudetto questions stop
|Was Ronaldo really the best player in 2016-17? - The verdict in Opta stats
|Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
|Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men´s Player award ahead of Messi, Neymar
|Zidane scoops Best FIFA Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid
|Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award
|A lot of noise - Valverde reflects on Barca´s post-Neymar woes
|Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley
|Ronaldo the best? That´s Zidane´s opinion, says Valverde
|Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus
|De Sciglio returns to Juventus training
|Top of the Flops: Koeman´s transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise
|Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap
|The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu
|Mata urges United unity after Huddersfield embarrassment
|Everton sack Koeman after woeful start to season
|´Annoyed´ Theo Hernandez ready to turn back on France
|We will fight for Conte – Courtois eager to avoid repeat of Mourinho debacle
|Bayern Munich´s Muller out for three weeks with hamstring strain
|It´s like hitting a chef with a knife and fork – Neymar blasts Marseille fans for missiles
|We all deserved substituting after 30 minutes – Henderson slams Liverpool display
|Mbappe named Golden Boy ahead of Dembele, Rashford
|Neymar: Red card was harsh
|Verratti: If I was Neymar, I would´ve lost it much earlier
|Benzema isn´t overrated, insists Madrid boss Zidane
|Cassano: I could´ve been playing on Mars like Messi and Neymar
|Neymar red card unfair – Emery
|Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant
|MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
|Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
|Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
|Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw
|Conte agrees with Guardiola and Mourinho over EFL Cup
|Pochettino lauds Spurs for delivering in front of Maradona
|Marcelo lauds Benzema as Europe´s best striker
|Even the Golden State Warriors lose - Guardiola dismisses City ´Invincibles´ tag
|I am different to other managers – Why Conte does not fear Chelsea axe
|Character is key for Cahill as Chelsea chase consistency
|Marseille 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani rescues visitors after Neymar sees red
|Real Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Super Asensio spares Ronaldo´s blushes
|Allegri thanks Mandzukic for red card in Udinese rout
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly advance to final in dazzling style
|Liverpool deserve to be ninth, says under-pressure Klopp
|Wrong news - Wenger rubbishes Ozil exit rumours
|Klopp slams Lovren: I would have stopped Kane getting the ball!
|Udinese 2 Juventus 6: Khedira hat-trick inspires Bianconeri rout
|We could have scored more - Two-goal Kane hails ´unbelievable´ Tottenham
|Tottenham´s Kane one of the best - Pochettino
|Atletico needed win at Celta, says Simeone
|Tottenham set Premier League attendance record
|Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp
|Montella questions VAR, promises ´united´ Milan will deliver
|Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Fit-again Gameiro ends visitors´ winless run
|Wenger: Ozil back to his best for dominant Arsenal
|Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker
|We´ve let him down – Keane backs Koeman after Arsenal capitulation
|It´s not time to be crazy - Koeman calls for calm after Everton thumping
|Mertesacker lauds compatriot Ozil after Everton thumping
|AC Milan 0 Genoa 0: Bonucci sees red as 10-man Rossoneri fight for point
|Guangzhou Evergrande claim seventh straight Chinese Super League crown
|Everton 2 Arsenal 5: Koeman on the brink as hosts capitulate
|Ipswich Town 0 Norwich City 1: Maddison gives Canaries more derby glory
|Gary Neville thinks he is done as a football manager
|Ibrahimovic has ´minimum´ five or six years left, claims Raiola
|A-League Review: Vargas injury mars Newcastle Jets win, late winner gives Perth Glory first victory
|Maybe the Premier League title race is already over - Klopp
|Pochettino accuses Walker of ´alarming lack of respect´ over Tottenham exit
|Pochettino: Mourinho put Dier in compromising position amid United interest
|Sarri: Napoli care more about Serie A than Champions League
|My goal was legal against Malaga, insists Barca´s Deulofeu
|Valverde does ´not see any problem´ with Suarez´s sour substitution reaction
|Ignore the noise, says under-fire Ozil