Related

Article

Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo

24 October 2017 23:19

Eighteen-year-old Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 and book their spot in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Nketiah, who made his debut for the Gunners against BATE Borisov earlier this season, was introduced in the 85th minute at the Emirates Stadium with his side trailing to Josh Murphy's cool first-half finish.

The youngster made an immediate impact, equalising with almost his first touch to send the game into extra-time.

He then ensured the headlines would be his in the 96th minute with a superb header from Mohamed Elneny's corner to secure Arsene Wenger's side's place in the next round.

Norwich – unbeaten in nine in all competitions going into the game – were the better side for long spells and should have been out of sight in the second half, but Murphy, Nelson Oliveira and Mario Vrancic all squandered golden opportunities.

Wenger named Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Alex Iwobi in his starting line-up, but none of them could make an impression against a stubborn Norwich defence, which only wilted following the introduction of Nketiah.   

Norwich, buoyed by their 1-0 derby win over Ipswich Town on Sunday, started in confident mood and comfortably kept Arsenal at arm's length in the opening exchanges.

Their positive display was rewarded in the 34th minute when Murphy netted his fourth EFL Cup goal of the campaign.

The 22-year-old latched onto James Maddison's through ball and clipped a cool finish over debutant goalkeeper Matt Macey to give the visitors a deserved half-time lead.

Any thoughts that they might sit back and hold onto their advantage in the second half were soon dispelled by more impressive attacking play.

An incisive break in the 55th minute should have resulted in a red card for Elneny, but referee Andrew Madley only gave him a caution for a foul on Oliveira despite the Egyptian being the last man.

Norwich then missed a hat-trick of opportunities to put the game out of sight. First, Oliveira blasted over after 69 minutes before Murphy sent a half-volley wildly over with only Macey to beat.

Vrancic then inexplicably fired wide from close range after taking two Arsenal defenders out of the game with a fine dummy.

They were made to pay for that profligacy in the 85th minute when substitute Nketiah stabbed home from close range to take the game into extra-time.

Theo Walcott was denied by a fine Angus Gunn save, but from the resulting corner Nketiah rose highest to send a thumping header into the top corner.

Norwich were denied a late penalty when James Husband was hauled down in the area by Mathieu Debuchy, as Arsenal held on thanks to Nketiah's memorable intervention.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 25 October

01:12 Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
00:44 Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
00:08 Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace

Tuesday 24 October

23:53 Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
23:53 Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
23:49 Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
23:49 Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
23:19 Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
23:19 Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
23:16 Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
22:47 Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
22:42 Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
22:36 Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
22:24 Dave Sarachan to manage USA against Portugal
20:33 Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
20:17 Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
19:54 Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
19:12 Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
18:12 Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
16:59 Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
16:02 Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
15:37 Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
15:05 I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
14:45 Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
14:14 De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
13:35 Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
12:49 Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
12:17 I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
12:07 ´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
11:05 Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
11:00 Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
10:04 Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
04:31 He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
02:58 Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
02:08 Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
01:27 The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
01:07 Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
01:04 Kane: Spurs can win Premier League

Monday 23 October

23:53 Maradona warns Kane that goalkeepers are watching
23:08 Manchester United great Giggs keen on Everton, Leicester jobs
22:35 Spalletti: Inter are Serie A contenders when Scudetto questions stop
22:14 Was Ronaldo really the best player in 2016-17? - The verdict in Opta stats
22:08 Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
21:55 Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men´s Player award ahead of Messi, Neymar
20:59 Zidane scoops Best FIFA Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid
20:54 Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award
19:44 A lot of noise - Valverde reflects on Barca´s post-Neymar woes
19:10 Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley
18:58 Ronaldo the best? That´s Zidane´s opinion, says Valverde
17:49 Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus
17:44 De Sciglio returns to Juventus training
17:36 Top of the Flops: Koeman´s transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise
15:42 Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap
15:36 The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu
14:57 Mata urges United unity after Huddersfield embarrassment
14:33 Everton sack Koeman after woeful start to season
13:30 ´Annoyed´ Theo Hernandez ready to turn back on France
12:44 We will fight for Conte – Courtois eager to avoid repeat of Mourinho debacle
11:46 Bayern Munich´s Muller out for three weeks with hamstring strain
11:10 It´s like hitting a chef with a knife and fork – Neymar blasts Marseille fans for missiles
10:20 We all deserved substituting after 30 minutes – Henderson slams Liverpool display
09:13 Mbappe named Golden Boy ahead of Dembele, Rashford
06:42 Neymar: Red card was harsh
05:37 Verratti: If I was Neymar, I would´ve lost it much earlier
04:45 Benzema isn´t overrated, insists Madrid boss Zidane
03:16 Cassano: I could´ve been playing on Mars like Messi and Neymar
02:25 Neymar red card unfair – Emery
02:11 Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant
01:18 MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
00:23 Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
00:21 Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
00:14 Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
3 Tottenham Hotspur 9 +13 20
4 Chelsea 9 +7 16
5 Arsenal 9 +5 16
6 Watford 9 -2 15
7 Newcastle United 9 +2 14

Facebook