Related

Article

Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch

23 October 2017 00:21

Cristiano Ronaldo has been labelled as the player of his generation by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has backed the forward to rediscover his goalscoring form.

Madrid's 3-0 win over Eibar on Sunday represented another frustrating appearance for Ronaldo, who has just one LaLiga goal to his name this season.

Ronaldo, who netted 42 times across all competitions last term, squandered a glut of golden chances after Marco Asensio had put Madrid two up at the Santiago Bernabeu, before Marcelo capped off the win late on.

However, Zidane believes the 32-year-old, who has had no issues finding the net in the Champions League so far this season, will come good domestically.

"There's no need to worry if Cristiano does not score, the important thing is that he has chances," Zidane told reporters.

"Cristiano is the best player of his generation. He makes the differences in key matches and he deserves all the prizes he has won.

"The goals will come back little by little. We lacked fluency in this game but the important thing is that we have won and kept the clean sheet."

Madrid's victory takes them back within five points of leaders Barcelona, and one behind second-placed Valencia ahead of the trip to Girona next time out in LaLiga.

Sponsored links

Monday 23 October

01:18 MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs
00:23 Kane pleased with Spurs´ spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant
00:21 Zidane backs ´player of a generation´ Ronaldo to rediscover goalscoring touch
00:14 Cavani calls on PSG to keep improving after Classique draw

Sunday 22 October

23:30 Conte agrees with Guardiola and Mourinho over EFL Cup
23:29 Pochettino lauds Spurs for delivering in front of Maradona
23:29 Marcelo lauds Benzema as Europe´s best striker
23:30 Even the Golden State Warriors lose - Guardiola dismisses City ´Invincibles´ tag
23:30 I am different to other managers – Why Conte does not fear Chelsea axe
23:30 Character is key for Cahill as Chelsea chase consistency
23:05 Marseille 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani rescues visitors after Neymar sees red
22:35 Real Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Super Asensio spares Ronaldo´s blushes
21:46 Allegri thanks Mandzukic for red card in Udinese rout
21:38 CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly advance to final in dazzling style
21:03 Liverpool deserve to be ninth, says under-pressure Klopp
20:23 Wrong news - Wenger rubbishes Ozil exit rumours
20:17 Klopp slams Lovren: I would have stopped Kane getting the ball!
20:02 Udinese 2 Juventus 6: Khedira hat-trick inspires Bianconeri rout
19:54 We could have scored more - Two-goal Kane hails ´unbelievable´ Tottenham
19:53 Tottenham´s Kane one of the best - Pochettino
19:16 Atletico needed win at Celta, says Simeone
19:00 Tottenham set Premier League attendance record
18:53 Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp
18:36 Montella questions VAR, promises ´united´ Milan will deliver
18:09 Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Fit-again Gameiro ends visitors´ winless run
17:44 Wenger: Ozil back to his best for dominant Arsenal
17:44 Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker
17:28 We´ve let him down – Keane backs Koeman after Arsenal capitulation
17:11 It´s not time to be crazy - Koeman calls for calm after Everton thumping
17:08 Mertesacker lauds compatriot Ozil after Everton thumping
16:57 AC Milan 0 Genoa 0: Bonucci sees red as 10-man Rossoneri fight for point
16:48 Guangzhou Evergrande claim seventh straight Chinese Super League crown
16:36 Everton 2 Arsenal 5: Koeman on the brink as hosts capitulate
14:53 Ipswich Town 0 Norwich City 1: Maddison gives Canaries more derby glory
14:00 Gary Neville thinks he is done as a football manager
13:35 Ibrahimovic has ´minimum´ five or six years left, claims Raiola
12:21 A-League Review: Vargas injury mars Newcastle Jets win, late winner gives Perth Glory first victory
11:34 Maybe the Premier League title race is already over - Klopp
10:25 Pochettino accuses Walker of ´alarming lack of respect´ over Tottenham exit
04:44 Pochettino: Mourinho put Dier in compromising position amid United interest
03:21 Sarri: Napoli care more about Serie A than Champions League
01:47 My goal was legal against Malaga, insists Barca´s Deulofeu
00:43 Valverde does ´not see any problem´ with Suarez´s sour substitution reaction
00:22 Ignore the noise, says under-fire Ozil

Saturday 21 October

23:55 It´s like playing against aliens - Inter´s Spalletti hails Napoli players after draw
23:34 PSG duo Alves and Lucas to miss Marseille clash
23:28 CAF Champions League Review: Wydad Casablanca book final berth
22:44 Napoli 0 Inter 0: Handanovic heroics put an end to Partenopei´s winning streak
22:43 Barcelona 2 Malaga 0: Controversial win sees hosts extend LaLiga lead
22:14 Weidenfeller to end Dortmund stay at end of season
22:02 Pellegrino wants patience from Southampton saviour Boufal
21:41 Sad day for democracy - Guardiola gives latest take on Catalan crisis
21:38 Heynckes awaiting news on Muller injury
20:46 It was a penalty - Silva hits back at Burnley boss Dyche
20:32 Hamburg 0 Bayern Munich 1: Tolisso sends Heynckes´ men joint-top
20:25 Southampton 1 West Brom 0: Boufal stunner ends Saints´ winless run
20:21 Appleton still happy in caretaker role after Leicester sink Swansea
20:09 Guardiola ready to dine out on Aguero record
19:58 They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players
19:47 Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip
19:39 Montella calls for courage against Genoa
19:35 Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa
19:29 One of my proudest moments – Wagner revels in Manchester United win
19:19 Damage was done in the first half, admits Hughes
19:08 Conte will ´never´ fear the Chelsea sack
19:03 Herrera questions Manchester United´s ´passion´
19:01 Benitez impressed by Newcastle´s perseverance after narrow win
18:50 Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track
18:37 A bad team deserves punishment – Mourinho blasts Manchester United display
18:23 Zidane rejects tag of ´world´s best coach´
17:59 Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2: Howe´s men pick up first away points
17:57 Manchester City 3 Burnley 0: Aguero levels record as Guardiola´s men stretch lead
17:57 Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start
17:55 Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Merino leaves it late to sink Eagles
17:53 Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves
17:31 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz´s men stunned by comeback
16:56 Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions
16:51 Conte hails Chelsea´s ´desire to fight´ for Watford comeback
16:32 Aguero becomes joint-top scorer in Manchester City history
16:21 Chelsea hero Batshuayi relieved to end ´difficult moment´ against Watford
16:20 Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project
15:53 Bartomeu offers assurances over Barcelona´s LaLiga status
15:49 AC Milan will sell ´top players´ if they miss the Champions League
15:33 Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions´ blushes
15:19 Darren Fletcher makes 100th consecutive Prermier League appearance
14:54 Carrasco´s attitude not a problem, says Simeone
14:36 Allegri happy to win ugly at Udinese
14:28 Barcelona approve €897million budget following record revenue in 2016-17
13:57 Lineker´s Benzema criticism embarrassing - Zidane hails Madrid striker as ´the best´
13:46 Bayern Munich announce record €640m turnover
13:11 A-League Review: Brillante completes comeback in thrilling Sydney derby
12:46 Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
12:14 Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
11:32 Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
10:46 Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
10:10 Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
09:18 Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
06:12 Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
04:24 Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
03:50 Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
03:19 What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
02:40 Mourinho plays down Conte spat
02:07 Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
00:44 Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
00:12 I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 9 +23 25
2 Valencia 9 +15 21
3 Real Madrid 9 +11 20
4 Atlético Madrid 9 +9 19
5 Leganés 9 +5 17

Facebook