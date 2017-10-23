The third-shortest tenure but the second-best winning percentage - Koeman´s Everton spell in Opta nu

Everton have parted company with manager Ronald Koeman after a dismal start to the season that saw them collect just two wins from their opening nine Premier League games.

Sunday's 5-2 defeat to Arsenal proved the final straw for Koeman, who failed to deliver in his second season in charge after Everton spent £142million in the transfer window.

Using Opta data, we break down some of the most telling stats that brought to an end the Dutchman's spell in charge at Goodison Park.

- Everton's record of eight points from nine games was the third-worst in their Premier League history. Only in 2005-06 (11) and 1994-95 (15) have they had a worse record in the same period.

- They had the same record through nine games in 1997-98, when they finished 17th, avoiding relegation on goal difference, and in 1995-96, when they achieved a sixth-place finish.

- Koeman's reign lasted 47 Premier League games. Only Howard Kendall (38) and Mike Walker (31) experienced shorter stays in charge.

- Only David Moyes has a better winning percentage (41) and points-per-game record (1.50) in the Premier League as Everton manager than Koeman (40 percent and 1.47 points per game).

- However, Roberto Martinez is the Everton Premier League manager with the best record through the first 47 games. Martinez amassed 84 points (1.79 per game) with a winning percentage of 51 compared to 69 points for Koeman.

- Koeman's record at Everton was significantly worse than in his time at Southampton. With the Saints, Koeman collected 1.62 points per game in the Premier League with a win percentage of 47.4.

- In all competitions Koeman's win percentage at Southampton was 48.4 compared to 41.4 with Everton.

- Everton's Premier League points total of 69 points in Koeman's time in charge is the seventh-best record in the Premier League in that 47-game period.

- However, it is only 11 points more than Southampton have collected since Koeman's appointment at Goodison Park and 20 points shy of Liverpool and Manchester United in fifth and sixth.