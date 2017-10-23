Real Madrid dominate FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo was named as one of five Real Madrid players as the Spanish and European champions dominated the FIFA FIFPro XI of 2017.
Defenders Sergio Ramos and Marcelo and midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were also selected in the dream team, who were honoured at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London.
Juventus, who were beaten 4-1 by Madrid in June's Champions League final were represented by veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who also scooped the Best FIFA Goalkeeper prize.
Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves – both of whom lined up for Serie A champions Juve against Madrid in Cardiff but subsequently moved on to AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain respectively – completed the defensive unit in the combined team, while Barcelona great Andres Iniesta joined Kroos and Modric in midfield.
Ronaldo lined up with great rival Lionel Messi and Neymar in attack. The three superstar forwards were also in the running for the Best FIFA Men's Player award.
ALERT: @FIFPro & @FIFAcom proudly present the #World11 of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gpNjGPvZge— FIFPro (@FIFPro) October 23, 2017
"It's a great achievement, I feel so proud," said Ronaldo, whose coach Zinedine Zidane triumphed in his individual category.
"It talks many, many hours of dedication. To be on the stage 11 times [as a member of the FIFPro team], it's a lot. Thank you to the people who voted for me."
FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2017
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus); Dani Alves (PSG), Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid); Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona); Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Neymar (PSG)
