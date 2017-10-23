MLS Review: Portland top west, Earthquakes reach play-offs

Portland Timbers were crowned Western Conference winners as San Jose Earthquakes claimed a play-off spot in MLS on Sunday.

On Decision Day, the Timbers came from behind to beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 and climb to the top of the west.

A second Western Conference success appeared unlikely for the Timbers when they fell behind to a Kendall Waston header just before the half-hour mark.

However, Liam Ridgewell levelled for Caleb Porter's Portland just three minutes later, putting away a rebound to make it 1-1.

Darren Mattocks side-footed in what proved to be the winner in the 48th minute as Portland finished top.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders finished second, although Clint Dempsey saw red in their 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

The final play-off spot in MLS was decided as the Earthquakes clinched sixth in the Western Conference in thrilling fashion.

Minnesota United twice came from behind to draw level against San Jose, but a 93rd-minute goal from Marco Urena sent the Earthquakes into the play-offs courtesy of a 3-2 victory.

The moment. The finish. The celebration. @MarcoUrenaCR's goal sends us to the playoffs. #ForwardAsOne pic.twitter.com/vUbQfoI1CB — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) October 22, 2017

San Jose held off Dallas and Real Salt Lake, who enjoyed 5-1 and 2-1 wins over LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City respectively.

Supporters' Shield winners Toronto FC finished their regular-season campaign with a 2-2 draw at Atlanta United.

Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco were on the scoresheet for Toronto, with the latter also drinking a beer thrown onto the pitch by fans.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Union battered Orlando City 6-1 and New York Red Bulls edged DC United 2-1.

New England Revolution overcame Montreal Impact 3-2, New York City drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo claimed a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire.