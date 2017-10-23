Kane can become like Ronaldo and Messi, says Kobe Bryant

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant believes Tottenham star Harry Kane can reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi following his two-goal haul against Liverpool.

Kane scored a brace as high-flying Tottenham crushed Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley on Sunday.

The 24-year-old England international – who tops the charts with eight goals in his pursuit of a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot – has scored 11 goals in eight matches for club and country.

Bryant, a spectator at Wembley alongside Diego Maradona, lauded Kane post-match as he compared him to Real Madrid's Ronaldo and Barcelona star Messi – winners of the past nine Ballon d'Or awards.

Amazing to meet @NBA's @kobebryant. Had a good chat after the game - he chose a good one to come and watch! #nba pic.twitter.com/DNK8MHcced — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 22, 2017

"I like football and I enjoy watching it around Europe. I enjoyed the atmosphere at this game and seeing a top Tottenham team," the five-time NBA champion, 2008 MVP and 18-time All-Star said.





"Kane is good, very good. I think he can still improve too because he is young and there are a lot of possibilities ahead for him.

"He can be like Ronaldo or Messi, if he believes in himself and continues working hard, then he can live up to that level. I love the way he fights and plays."