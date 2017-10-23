Ditched Dutch: Koeman joins likes of De Boer & Van Gaal on the Premier League scrapheap

Ronald Koeman became the latest Dutch coach to find his Premier League stay cut short on Monday after Everton announced he had been discarded.

The 54-year-old presided over a woeful start to the season and Sunday's 5-2 humiliation at home to Arsenal was ultimately the final straw, with Everton dropping into the relegation zone as a result.

Koeman's dismissal comes 16 months after he left Southampton for Goodison Park, with the former Barcelona player building a strong reputation at St Mary's Stadium.

But after spending a reported £142million during the close-season, Koeman has paid the price for the Toffees' underwhelming start to the campaign, making him the latest in a long line of Dutch coaches to get the boot in English top flight, with Guus Hiddink arguably the only one to leave with his reputation intact.

RUUD GULLIT

Impressed as Chelsea player-manager, winning the FA Cup in 1997 – the club's first major trophy for 26 years – and finishing sixth. However, he was sacked midway through the following season despite sitting second amid a contract dispute with Ken Bates.

He struggled after taking charge of Newcastle United in 1998, his spell marred by a fall out with Alan Shearer, finishing 13th and losing the FA Cup final in his first year before resigning after a derby defeat to Sunderland early the following season.

3 - Newcastle have lost their opening three games in all comps for the first time since the 1999-00 campaign under Ruud Gullit. Alarming. pic.twitter.com/E0aBk2vrzZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2017





MARTIN JOL

Record as Tottenham boss was solid, with two fifth-place finishes in his two full seasons at the helm, although his spell is perhaps best remembered for a final-day defeat to West Ham – and the dodgy lasagne that preceded it – which led to Arsenal pipping Spurs to a top-four finish in 2006.

A poor start to the 2007-08 campaign led to him being sacked - a decision viewed as harsh - and replaced by Juande Ramos, who subsequently struggled.





GUUS HIDDINK

Served as Chelsea's interim manager twice, in 2009 and 2015-16. He won the FA Cup in an impressive first stint that also saw him take the Blues to the Champions League semi-finals, where they controversially lost to Barcelona.

His second spell, after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, saw him steady the ship and take the Blues from 16th to 10th in the table, before Antonio Conte's arrival led to another Premier League title.





RENE MEULENSTEEN

A long-time assistant to the legendary Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Meulensteen's stint as Fulham boss did not have similar success.

He only lasted 75 days during the 2013-14 season before being sacked, Fulham suffering relegation.

23% - Rene Meulensteen had a win percentage of 23% in the PL at Fulham; only Lawrie Sanchez (14%) has recorded a lower rate for them. Gone. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2014





LOUIS VAN GAAL

A two-year spell at Manchester United featured memorable moments, with the Dutchman's unique style dealing with the media often attracting attention.

There were some good times on the pitch too, United winning the FA Cup against Palace in his last game. He ultimately paid the price for finishes of fourth and fifth in the league and a bland style of football saw him sacked and replaced by Mourinho after the Wembley win.





DICK ADVOCAAT

Led Sunderland to a remarkable Premier League survival after taking charge in March of the 2014-15 season, an achievement that left him in tears.

After initially announcing he would leave, Advocaat was persuaded to stay on the following season, but that proved unwise – he resigned early in October of 2015-16 after a bad start to the campaign.





FRANK DE BOER

After being appointed to significant fanfare in pre-season, De Boer's Crystal Palace stay proved a truly miserable experience as he endured a tenure that was record-breaking for all the wrong reasons.

He oversaw the worst start to a season in Premier League history, with Palace failing to register a point or a goal in their first four games. That resulted in his sacking, making it the division's shortest spell in terms of matches managed.