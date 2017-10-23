De Sciglio returns to Juventus training

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio is back in training with the Serie A champions following over a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
De Sciglio joined Juve from AC Milan during the close-season in a €12million deal but has endured a frustrating start to life in Turin.
After appearing as a substitute in August's 3-2 Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio, the Italy full-back was forced to wait until September for a full debut away to Barcelona in the Champions League.
But De Sciglio, 25, hobbled off after 41 minutes as Massimiliano Allegri's side suffered a 3-0 loss.
He returned to work with Allegri's first-team squad on Monday, at the start of a week when Juventus will aim to build on Sunday's stunning 6-2 away win over Udinese in Wednesday's home clash with SPAL, before travelling to San Siro to face De Sciglio's old side Milan at the weekend.
No time to rest! #JuveSpal is just over 48 hours away! pic.twitter.com/OLVQliTTPx— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 23, 2017
