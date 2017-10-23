Zidane scoops FIFA Best Men´s Coach award after stellar year with Madrid

Zinedine Zidane claimed the FIFA Best Men's Coach award after leading Real Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory in 2016-17
Zidane was honoured at a ceremony staged by world football's governing body in London on Monday, edging out competition from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri.
The France great also got the better of Allegri in Cardiff in June, when Madrid became the first team in the Champions League era to retain the European title with a 4-1 win over Juve.
Zidane missed out on the inaugural version of the FIFA award last time around to Claudio Ranieri, on the back of the latter's incredible Premier League title triumph with Leicester City in 2015-16.
But pipping Barcelona to LaLiga helped him to edge out Conte and Allegri – both of whom also won their respective domestic leagues in 2016-17.
"This is a fantastic prize and I would like to thank all the players who made this possible," Zidane told the ceremony at London Palladium. "Thank you so, so much."
Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is favourite to retain the FIFA Best Men's Player award he won last year after his heroics for Zidane's side on the way to glory.
After the 2-0 weekend win over Eibar, Zidane hailed the Portugal captain as "the best of his generation by far". Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar are also nominated.
Sarina Wiegman was named FIFA Best Women's Coach after leading Netherlands to glory at Euro 2017. Also in the running were Denmark's beaten finalist Nils Nielsen and France boss Gerard Precheur.
"Thank you for this award, it's a great recognition that I got this but without the team and the great staff that we had in the tournament, we would not have achieved what we did at the European Championships," Wiegman said.
