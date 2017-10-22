Wrong news - Wenger rubbishes Ozil exit rumours

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hit out at the "wrong news" reports which suggest Mesut Ozil has told team-mates of his intention to join Manchester United.

Germany playmaker Ozil played a starring role in the Gunners' 5-2 thumping of Everton on Sunday, putting the visitors ahead with his first goal of the campaign.

Rumours earlier surfaced of the 29-year-old's apparent desire to leave for Old Trafford in January with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Wenger, who previously conceded all options were on the table, moved to rubbish talk of an impending exit to United for Ozil.

"We live in an environment where we have to deal with wrong news," the Frenchman said at his post-match press conference.

"The players and myself always only have one response, [which] is what is happening on the football pitch.

"When you see Mesut focused like he was today, and enjoying his game like he was today, it is difficult to believe these kind of rumours."