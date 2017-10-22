Ipswich Town 0 Norwich City 1: Maddison gives Canaries more derby glory

In-form James Maddison scored the only goal as Norwich City won 1-0 away to rivals Ipswich Town in the Championship.

The breakthrough arrived after 59 minutes, as Marco Stiepermann played in a pass to Maddison, who was allowed too much time to line up an excellent finish into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area, his third goal in four league games.

Ipswich had come close earlier when Jonas Knudsen fired a stunning effort against the post after dispossessing Norwich captain Ivo Pinto in the penalty area.

Norwich have now won four straight away matches and surge up to sixth in the table, while Ipswich have lost six of their last eight in a miserable run, having initially made an impressive start to the campaign.

Mick McCarthy's men have failed to win in nine league meetings with their rivals, in a fixture dubbed the 'Old Farm' derby.