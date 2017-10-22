Ignore the noise, says under-fire Ozil

Mesut Ozil appears to have responded amid speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal and intense criticism of his performances, saying "ignore the noise" in a message posted to Twitter.

Ahead of Arsenal's trip to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, Ozil published a comment that appeared to respond to a wave of media reports suggesting the Germany international could leave the Emirates Stadium in January.

Ozil, who has come under fire from several former Arsenal players in recent months for a series of lacklustre displays, will be a free agent at the end of the season if he fails to sign an extension to his contract. The team's manager Arsene Wenger has acknowledged the playmaker could leave the club.

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires added to the speculation by suggesting Ozil seemed "angry" about the Gunners' failure to build a squad capable of challenging the Premier League's best teams this season.

But the 29-year-old's tweet appeared to be intended to cool the frenzy, saying simply: "Ignore the noise and stay focused".

Ozil has started four of Arsenal's eight Premier League games so far this season, and has yet to score.