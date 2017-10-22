Guangzhou Evergrande claim seventh straight Chinese Super League crown

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao cruised to a seventh straight Chinese Super League title in style on Sunday, with a 5-1 hammering of Guizhou Zhicheng.

With two league games remaining, this victory gave them an unassailable nine-point lead over second-placed Shanghai SIPG, who went down 2-1 to Guangzhou R&F.

It is Luiz Felipe Scolari's third successive title since replacing Fabio Cannavaro in 2015, although it may well be the Brazilian's last, with his contract due to expire.

With Scolari's future in China uncertain, both Thomas Tuchel and former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti have been linked with the job.