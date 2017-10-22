Everton 2 Arsenal 5: Koeman on the brink as hosts capitulate

Ronald Koeman was left on the brink after 10-man Everton capitulated and conceded four second-half goals as Arsenal came from behind to dish out a 5-2 thrashing on Sunday.
The defeat at Goodison Park was Everton's fifth in their last seven Premier League games and left Koeman's position looking increasingly precarious as they dropped into the relegation zone after a humiliating day, having spent a reported £142million in pre-season.
It looked as though it was going to be a long day for Koeman right from the start, as Arsenal picked his side apart early on and the visitors should have taken the lead twice before Wayne Rooney rolled back the years with a long-range strike.
But such was Arsenal's dominance that an equaliser was inevitable and it eventually came from the unlikely source of Nacho Monreal.
Alexis Sanchez then set up Mesut Ozil for their second just after the break, before Idrissa Gueye's dismissal for a second booking left the Toffees with a mountain to climb with 22 minutes to go, and Arsenal ultimately blew the hosts away.
Alexandre Lacazette added another to round off a flowing move, before the excellent Aaron Ramsey put the match beyond the beleaguered hosts with the first of three goals in stoppage time.
Substitute Oumar Niasse did pull one back late on, but Sanchez restored the three-goal cushion with his first of the season to move Arsenal up to fifth on Arsene Wenger's 68th birthday and compound a miserable day for Everton and Koeman.
October 22, 2017
Wenger named a very attack-minded starting XI and that positivity inspired a vibrant showing early on, with three chances coming inside the first 10 minutes.
Ramsey spurned the first, seeing his effort tipped wide by Jordan Pickford after a fine Ozil pass, before the goalkeeper also denied Lacazette from a tight angle.
The Frenchman should have opened the scoring with his second chance, but Pickford was there again to deny him from close range after the striker pulled off a lovely turn.
Everton capitalised on Arsenal's profligacy completely against the run of play shortly after, however.
Gueye robbed Granit Xhaka just outside the area and Rooney duly struck a sumptuous effort into the top-left corner from 25 yards.
But Arsenal's persistence finally paid off five minutes before the break - Monreal smashing a low shot beyond the goalkeeper after Xhaka's previous effort was parried.
3 - Arsene Wenger has won a @PremierLeague game on his birthday for the 3rd time (2005, 2006, 2017); more often than any other manager. Cake pic.twitter.com/KLeLWLildb— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2017
Koeman injected a little more energy into his midfield by bringing Tom Davies on for Ashley Williams at half-time, but Arsenal remained the more purposeful going forward.
They completed the turnaround eight minutes after the break, with Sanchez clipping a delicate ball into the danger zone and Ozil was there to head past Pickford at the end of a swift break.
Things were made even more difficult for Everton when Gueye picked up a second booking for a rash tackle on Xhaka 22 minutes from the end, with the Gunners taking advantage soon after as Lacazette swept home from 12 yards.
Ramsey opened up a three-goal lead in the 90th minute with a cool finish following an incisive pass from substitute Jack Wilshere.
A defensive mix-up between Monreal and Petr Cech allowed Niasse to pull one back in calamitous circumstances a few moments later, but Sanchez ensured Arsenal had the last laugh, finding the bottom-left corner with an excellent finish to leave Everton battered and bruised.
Key Opta facts:
- Arsenal have beaten Everton more times than any other club has beaten another in English Football League history (95 wins).
- Arsene Wenger has now beaten Everton 31 times in all competitions as Arsenal manager – more than he has against any other side during his tenure at the club.
- Arsenal have now scored 100 Premier League goals against Everton – the first instance of a club scoring a century against a single opponent in the competition.
- This is the 20th instance of a manager winning a Premier League game on his birthday and the third time that Wenger has done this (2005, 2006 and 2017) – more often than any other manager.
- This is Everton's worst points tally (8) after nine games of a Premier League season since 2005-06 (4) – they ended that campaign in 11th place.
|Tottenham set Premier League attendance record
|Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp
|Montella questions VAR, promises ´united´ Milan will deliver
|Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Fit-again Gameiro ends visitors´ winless run
|Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker
|Wenger: Ozil back to his best for dominant Arsenal
|We´ve let him down – Keane backs Koeman after Arsenal capitulation
|It´s not time to be crazy - Koeman calls for calm after Everton thumping
|Mertesacker lauds compatriot Ozil after Everton thumping
|AC Milan 0 Genoa 0: Bonucci sees red as 10-man Rossoneri fight for point
|Guangzhou Evergrande claim seventh straight Chinese Super League crown
|Everton 2 Arsenal 5: Koeman on the brink as hosts capitulate
|Ipswich Town 0 Norwich City 1: Maddison gives Canaries more derby glory
|Gary Neville thinks he is done as a football manager
|Ibrahimovic has ´minimum´ five or six years left, claims Raiola
|A-League Review: Vargas injury mars Newcastle Jets win, late winner gives Perth Glory first victory
|Maybe the Premier League title race is already over - Klopp
|Pochettino accuses Walker of ´alarming lack of respect´ over Tottenham exit
|Pochettino: Mourinho put Dier in compromising position amid United interest
|Sarri: Napoli care more about Serie A than Champions League
|My goal was legal against Malaga, insists Barca´s Deulofeu
|Valverde does ´not see any problem´ with Suarez´s sour substitution reaction
|Ignore the noise, says under-fire Ozil
|It´s like playing against aliens - Inter´s Spalletti hails Napoli players after draw
|PSG duo Alves and Lucas to miss Marseille clash
|CAF Champions League Review: Wydad Casablanca book final berth
|Napoli 0 Inter 0: Handanovic heroics put an end to Partenopei´s winning streak
|Barcelona 2 Malaga 0: Controversial win sees hosts extend LaLiga lead
|Weidenfeller to end Dortmund stay at end of season
|Pellegrino wants patience from Southampton saviour Boufal
|Sad day for democracy - Guardiola gives latest take on Catalan crisis
|Heynckes awaiting news on Muller injury
|It was a penalty - Silva hits back at Burnley boss Dyche
|Hamburg 0 Bayern Munich 1: Tolisso sends Heynckes´ men joint-top
|Southampton 1 West Brom 0: Boufal stunner ends Saints´ winless run
|Appleton still happy in caretaker role after Leicester sink Swansea
|Guardiola ready to dine out on Aguero record
|They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players
|Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip
|Montella calls for courage against Genoa
|Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa
|One of my proudest moments – Wagner revels in Manchester United win
|Damage was done in the first half, admits Hughes
|Conte will ´never´ fear the Chelsea sack
|Herrera questions Manchester United´s ´passion´
|Benitez impressed by Newcastle´s perseverance after narrow win
|Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track
|A bad team deserves punishment – Mourinho blasts Manchester United display
|Zidane rejects tag of ´world´s best coach´
|Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2: Howe´s men pick up first away points
|Manchester City 3 Burnley 0: Aguero levels record as Guardiola´s men stretch lead
|Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start
|Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Merino leaves it late to sink Eagles
|Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves
|Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz´s men stunned by comeback
|Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions
|Conte hails Chelsea´s ´desire to fight´ for Watford comeback
|Aguero becomes joint-top scorer in Manchester City history
|Chelsea hero Batshuayi relieved to end ´difficult moment´ against Watford
|Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project
|Bartomeu offers assurances over Barcelona´s LaLiga status
|AC Milan will sell ´top players´ if they miss the Champions League
|Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions´ blushes
|Darren Fletcher makes 100th consecutive Prermier League appearance
|Carrasco´s attitude not a problem, says Simeone
|Allegri happy to win ugly at Udinese
|Barcelona approve €897million budget following record revenue in 2016-17
|Lineker´s Benzema criticism embarrassing - Zidane hails Madrid striker as ´the best´
|Bayern Munich announce record €640m turnover
|A-League Review: Brillante completes comeback in thrilling Sydney derby
|Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
|Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
|Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
|Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
|Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
|Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
|Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
|Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
|Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
|What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
|Mourinho plays down Conte spat
|Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
|Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
|I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton