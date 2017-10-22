Dolberg double sinks Feyenoord in De Klassieker

Feyenoord's title defence suffered another setback on Sunday as Kasper Dolberg came off the bench to score twice and inspire Ajax to a 4-1 win at De Kuip.

It represented a third league defeat of the campaign for the Rotterdammers, who did not lose a third last season until April and they now trail leaders PSV by eight points.

Substitute Dolberg highlighted a four-goal second half for Ajax, sparked by three assists from David Neres in a dominant man-of-the-match display from the Brazilian winger.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opened the scoring for Marcel Keizer's side in the 50th minute following a disjointed first half – his ninth Klassieker goal – but Feyenoord levelled just eight minutes later through Jens Toornstra, after Nicolai Jorgensen missed a penalty for the hosts minutes earlier.

De Kuip was bouncing but the home fans were soon silenced again as Dolberg - who replaced Huntelaar - restored Ajax's lead in the 72nd minute and added to it in stoppage-time, with Siem de Jong also finding the net to seal a dominant victory, their first league win at De Kuip since 2014.