Conte agrees with Guardiola and Mourinho over EFL Cup

Antonio Conte shares the frustration of rival managers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho regarding the EFL Cup, but also sees the benefits of the competition.

The Chelsea boss had found his position questioned following a series of poor results over the past month, but a resilient 4-2 victory over in-form Watford on Saturday put Chelsea back in the top four, although they are nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Conte now switches his attention to the EFL Cup clash with Everton, who slumped to a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

And despite hinting that he agrees with Guardiola and Mourinho - who have both described the competition as a 'nuisance' - Conte was quick to highlight the positives.

"Now, if I have to see in a selfish way, I can tell you I agree [with Guardiola and Mourinho]," Conte said.

"But, we have to try and find the best solution and it is not simple.

"This type of game is important as it gives you the chance to see the improvement of the players who have not been playing."

Chelsea follow up Wednesday's clash against the Toffees with a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, before travelling to Italy to face Roma in the Champions League.

And Conte confirmed that he plans to use the game to rotate his squad, confirming that Charly Musonda - who impressed in the previous round against Nottingham Forest but has only featured once since - will be among the fringe players involved.

"I think for the game against Everton, it is impossible to recover [Danny] Drinkwater, [Victor] Moses needs more time and [N'Golo] Kante," Conte added.

"But I think this could be a good opportunity to give a chance to the young players like Musonda, also Kenedy, young players who I think deserve the chance.

"They are working very hard, they are improving and we can see the improvement against Everton which is a tough game. It is important for me, important for the club. We will do this."



