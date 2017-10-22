CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly advance to final in dazzling style

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly sealed a shot at a ninth CAF Champions League crown with a 6-2 home thrashing of Etoile du Sahel in Sunday's semi-final second leg.
Walid Azarou led the way with a spellbinding hat-trick for the competition's most successful club, who emphatically overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit incurred in Tunisia to win 7-4 on aggregate and tee up a final date with Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.
Ali Maaloul, who previously played for Etoile's rivals CS Sfaxien, Rami Rabia and a comical Hamdi Naguez own goal ensured second-half strikes from Rami Bedoui and Iheb Msakni were merely consolations.
Al Ahly will take on Wydad Casablanca in the final.
