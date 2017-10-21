Related

Article

What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions

21 October 2017 03:19

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed those close to him questioned his selection against Real Madrid before labelling him a "genius".

Spurs held Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches.

But some had their doubts over whether that would be possible after seeing the XI named by Pochettino.

"It was amazing because some people very close to us said, 'Can we be honest with you?' I said, 'Yes'. They said, 'When we saw the starting XI… what the f***? What happened? What is going on in his mind?'" Pochettino told UK newspapers.

"And then after 10 minutes at the end of the game, they say, 'Oh, you are a genius'. I say, 'OK, thank you'.

"It's too difficult to explain what we want in every single game to try to find. It's not easy to explain to you or to relate to the fans. It's about trust.

"It's about to feel that the manager and the coaching staff when deciding the starting XI or the way to play is always to try to win."

The result in the Spanish capital continued Tottenham's fine start to the season, with Spurs third in the Premier League ahead of hosting Liverpool on Sunday.

Pochettino accepted questions over his selection, and tactics, were part of the job.

"Everyone waits to see the shape or the system or the starting XI, and everyone disagrees. It is difficult to be in complete agreement with the manager," the Argentinian said.

"It not only happens in Tottenham. It happens around the world. But that is very good if we can do the job."

Sponsored links

Saturday 21 October

03:50 Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
03:19 What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
02:40 Mourinho plays down Conte spat
02:07 Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
00:44 Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
00:12 I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat

Friday 20 October

23:31 ´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
23:30 Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
22:54 West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
22:20 NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
21:28 Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
20:29 UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
20:03 Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
19:36 Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
18:49 Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
18:09 Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
18:06 Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
17:49 Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
17:13 Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
16:49 McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
16:26 Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
16:25 Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
16:24 Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
16:12 Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
16:04 Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
15:57 Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
15:43 Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
15:36 Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
15:27 Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
15:00 Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
14:24 Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
14:08 Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
13:54 Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
13:33 UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
13:11 Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
12:59 Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
12:56 Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
12:40 Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
12:01 Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
11:32 UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
11:24 Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
10:22 Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
09:42 Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
06:14 De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
02:59 Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
02:28 Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
00:22 Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
00:11 Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton

Thursday 19 October

23:16 Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
23:04 AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
22:32 Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
21:25 Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
20:55 Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
20:41 Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
20:30 Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
20:22 Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
17:01 Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
16:55 Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
15:47 Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
15:47 I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
15:13 ´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
14:54 Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
13:43 Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
13:32 Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
12:54 Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
12:19 Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
12:13 Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
11:32 Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
11:29 Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
11:12 Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
10:15 Heynckes happy with Muller form
09:48 Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
09:29 PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
09:02 I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
06:05 Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
04:20 No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
03:02 Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
02:48 Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
01:25 Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
01:24 Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
00:26 Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
00:22 Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
00:14 Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
00:14 Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
00:14 Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco

Facebook