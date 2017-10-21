Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start

Riyad Mahrez shone as Leicester City responded to the midweek sacking of manager Craig Shakespeare with a first win in seven Premier League games as they triumphed 2-1 at Swansea City.
Under the stewardship of Michael Appleton, who was placed in temporary charge following Shakepeare's departure on Tuesday, the visitors picked up three points to move out of the relegation zone on Saturday.
A rejuvenated Mahrez was directly involved in Leicester's goals at the Liberty Stadium, sending in the cross that led to Federico Fernandez heading into his own net in the 25th minute for the opener.
Shinji Okazaki doubled their lead with a close-range finish from Mahrez's cushioned pass early in the second half, although Leicester's two-goal advantage didn't last for long.
5 - Shinji Okazaki has scored five goals in his last nine PL games, as many as he managed in his previous 51 in the competition. Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/NxVhUNrAyR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017
Alfie Mawson's volleyed finish on the turn in the 56th minute gave Swansea hope, but Paul Clement's side could not find an equaliser and have now lost four of their five home league outings this season.
Appleton – whose last match in full charge of a team was Oxford United's 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in League One back in April – made just one change from the side Shakespeare picked for Monday's 1-1 draw with West Brom, recalling Okazaki up front.
The Japan international was at the heart of the visitors' positive start too, his header from Marc Albrighton's cross testing Lukasz Fabianski inside the opening minute.
Swansea needed their goalkeeper to spare them again when the Leicester pair reversed roles, Okazaki this time with the delivery for his team-mate to unleash a first-time drive that, fortunately for Fabianski, was aimed straight at him.
Jamie Vardy also sent in a long-range drive that needed tipping over before Swansea helped out their opponents by putting the ball beyond the Pole in the home goal.
Having done well to keep Okazaki's long ball in play on the left, Mahrez whipped over a cross that Fernandez nodded into his own net despite being under little pressure.
The Algerian winger set up Leicester's second four minutes after the restart when he broke beyond Swansea's offside trap and teed up Okazaki, who just about bundled home.
Conceding on the counter-attack was a sucker punch for Swansea, although they quickly recovered from the blow to halve the deficit.
A scuffed corner from Renato Sanches posed little threat until Jordan Ayew flicked on at the front post, allowing Mawson to swivel and find the far corner of Kasper Schmeichel's net.
Swansea tried in vain to find an equaliser, substitute Wayne Routledge the closest to scoring with a low drive that only hit the side-netting.
However, Leicester held firm through to the final whistle to secure a victory that ends a difficult week on a high.
The final whistle blows as the Foxes see off the hosts 2-1 at Liberty Stadium! #SwaLei pic.twitter.com/XwGYkPcfMq— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 21, 2017
Key Opta stats:
- Since the start of 2015-16, Swansea have scored 11 own-goals, more than twice as many as any other side.
- Shinji Okazaki has scored five goals in his last nine Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 51 in the competition.
- Mahrez has had a hand in five Premier League goals against Swansea (four goals, one assist); against no other side has the winger been involved in more goals in the competition (also five v West Brom).
- Jordan Ayew has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other current Swansea player since his debut in the competition in February 2017 (seven – two goals, five assists).
|Guardiola ready to dine out on Aguero record
|They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players
|Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip
|Montella calls for courage against Genoa
|Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa
|One of my proudest moments – Wagner revels in Manchester United win
|Damage was done in the first half, admits Hughes
|Conte will ´never´ fear the Chelsea sack
|Herrera questions Manchester United´s ´passion´
|Benitez impressed by Newcastle´s perseverance after narrow win
|Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track
|A bad team deserves punishment – Mourinho blasts Manchester United display
|Zidane rejects tag of ´world´s best coach´
|Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2: Howe´s men pick up first away points
|Manchester City 3 Burnley 0: Aguero levels record as Guardiola´s men stretch lead
|Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start
|Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Merino leaves it late to sink Eagles
|Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves
|Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz´s men stunned by comeback
|Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions
|Conte hails Chelsea´s ´desire to fight´ for Watford comeback
|Aguero becomes joint-top scorer in Manchester City history
|Chelsea hero Batshuayi relieved to end ´difficult moment´ against Watford
|Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project
|Bartomeu offers assurances over Barcelona´s LaLiga status
|AC Milan will sell ´top players´ if they miss the Champions League
|Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions´ blushes
|Darren Fletcher makes 100th consecutive Prermier League appearance
|Carrasco´s attitude not a problem, says Simeone
|Allegri happy to win ugly at Udinese
|Barcelona approve €897million budget following record revenue in 2016-17
|Lineker´s Benzema criticism embarrassing - Zidane hails Madrid striker as ´the best´
|Bayern Munich announce record €640m turnover
|A-League Review: Brillante completes comeback in thrilling Sydney derby
|Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
|Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
|Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
|Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
|Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
|Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
|Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
|Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
|Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
|What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
|Mourinho plays down Conte spat
|Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
|Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
|I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton
|Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
|AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
|Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
|Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
|Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
|Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
|Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
|Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco