Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism

Chris Smalling has hit back at recent criticism of Manchester United by insisting there are few teams who can stop them scoring.
Jose Mourinho's side were accused of being overly defensive in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Anfield last week and produced an unconvincing display in the 1-0 Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday.
However, speaking ahead of their trip to Huddersfield Town, Smalling insists United are usually the team trying to attack despite their determination to keep the opposition at bay.
"You can see that we have attacking players, albeit they still have to defend when Liverpool have those attacks," he told Sky Sports.
"But we kept it tight and we know that when we get those chances, more often than not, when we keep a clean sheet or are defensively sound, then nine times out of 10 we will win that game because not many teams can stop us from scoring.
"More often than not, we are the team that is on the front foot, because we are the one with the ball and we have to keep passing it side to side and finish them.
"And more often than not, when we get a goal and go 1-0 up and then the other team has to come out, that is often when we score the second, the third and the fourth. And we have killed teams in the last 20 minutes.
"But the onus is on us to have to break those teams down."
Smalling believes the players have a good grasp of Mourinho's demands when it comes to setting up the right way for specific opponents.
"We know that we can play teams and attack, we can defend, but when it becomes a battle in defence, midfield and in attack, we can stand tall and be firm," said the England international.
"And that is known from Jose Mourinho teams. He did that at Chelsea, with his teams being competitive no matter what the game throws at us.
"We can kill teams and see teams out if we are under pressure and the manager has really shown us what he wants."
|Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
|Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
|Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
|Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
|Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
|Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
|Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
|Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
|Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
|What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
|Mourinho plays down Conte spat
|Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
|Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
|I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton
|Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
|AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
|Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
|Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
|Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
|Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
|Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
|Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco