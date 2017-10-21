Napoli 0 Inter 0: Handanovic heroics put an end to Partenopei´s winning streak

Inter put an end to Napoli's 100 per cent record in Serie A this season as Italy's top two fought out a fascinating but ultimately frustrating 0-0 draw at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.
Looking to get back to winning ways following Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League loss to Manchester City, league leaders Napoli were denied a ninth straight league victory by the brilliance of visiting goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.
The Slovenian produced a sparkling double save in the first half of a tense battle and denied Dries Mertens in injury time as the hosts failed to find the net for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Atalanta in February.
While Napoli failed to make it nine wins on the spin, the result at least maintains their two-point lead over nearest rivals Inter at the summit.
However, the draw also allows reigning champions Juventus - who travel to Udinese on Sunday - the chance to close the gap on the top two in what is shaping up to be an enthralling early title race.
| FT Napoli 0-0 Inter— Inter (@Inter_en) October 21, 2017
Resolute effort from the Nerazzurri at the San Paolo and the points are shared. Well played lads! #FORZAINTER pic.twitter.com/p6f2CVtEPe
Having sat out the midweek loss in Europe, midfield duo Jorginho and Allan both returned to Napoli's starting XI. There was also the unexpected inclusion of Lorenzo Insigne, who had hobbled off in the second half at the Etihad Stadium with a right adductor strain.
Inter, meanwhile, had enjoyed a satisfying break after their exertions in the Derby della Madonnina last Sunday, allowing Luciano Spalletti to pick an unchanged side.
The visitors were indebted to Handanovic for coming through a lively first half unscathed, as the goalkeeper denied Napoli twice in quick succession in the 20th minute.
Having initially dived low to his left to keep out a first-time drive from Jose Callejon, Handanovic reacted quickly while still grounded to flip his body to the right and block Mertens' attempt to convert the rebound.
Mauro Icardi and Borja Valero did force Pepe Reina into action as Inter grew as an attacking threat, yet they were fortunate Insigne failed to convert a free header from Marek Hamsik's lofted pass to the back post.
A break from deep by Matias Vecino breached Napoli's high defensive line early in the second half but although he rounded Reina, his chip from a tight angle was drifting wide before the retreating Elseid Hysaj headed clear.
Captain Hamsik failed to take an opportunity to draw level with Diego Maradona on 115 goals for Napoli from Callejon's clever knockdown, dragging his attempt wide to the left from the edge of the area.
But, as has become common in games this season, the hosts faded as an attacking force once the influential Hamsik - a driving force in their engine room - was withdrawn in the 71st minute.
After replacement Piotr Zielinski tested his reactions with a stinging volley from distance, Handanovic denied Mertens again with a point-blank save as the game slipped into stoppage time.
90' #Handanovic again!! Strong right hand to deny Mertens from close range! What a performance! #NapoliInter 0-0— Inter (@Inter_en) October 21, 2017
While still without a win at the ground since 1997, Inter at least held firm to pick up a point and deny Maurizio Sarri's usually free-scoring side from stretching their lead in the standings.
Key Opta stats:
- Inter have drawn a match 0-0 for the first time in Serie A since October 2015 (vs Juventus), 734 days ago.
- Napoli have drawn a match 0-0 in Serie A for the first time since Genoa-Napoli (September 2016), 41 league matches ago.
- Inter and Napoli have recorded the most clean sheets (five) in this Serie A season.
- Inter and Napoli are the only two teams still unbeaten in Serie A in 2017-18.
- Inter have failed to score in the last three Serie A clashes against Napoli.
- Inter fired only two shots on target in the match, less than in any other Serie A 2017-18 game.
- Inter are unbeaten after the first nine Serie A matchdays for the first time since 2007-08.
-Napoli are unbeaten after the first nine Serie A matchdays for the first time since 1989-90.
|CAF Champions League Review: Wydad Casablanca book final berth
|Napoli 0 Inter 0: Handanovic heroics put an end to Partenopei´s winning streak
|Barcelona 2 Malaga 0: Controversial win sees hosts extend LaLiga lead
|Weidenfeller to end Dortmund stay at end of season
|Pellegrino wants patience from Southampton saviour Boufal
|Sad day for democracy - Guardiola gives latest take on Catalan crisis
|Heynckes awaiting news on Muller injury
|It was a penalty - Silva hits back at Burnley boss Dyche
|Hamburg 0 Bayern Munich 1: Tolisso sends Heynckes´ men joint-top
|Southampton 1 West Brom 0: Boufal stunner ends Saints´ winless run
|Appleton still happy in caretaker role after Leicester sink Swansea
|Guardiola ready to dine out on Aguero record
|They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players
|Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip
|Montella calls for courage against Genoa
|Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa
|One of my proudest moments – Wagner revels in Manchester United win
|Damage was done in the first half, admits Hughes
|Conte will ´never´ fear the Chelsea sack
|Herrera questions Manchester United´s ´passion´
|Benitez impressed by Newcastle´s perseverance after narrow win
|Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track
|A bad team deserves punishment – Mourinho blasts Manchester United display
|Zidane rejects tag of ´world´s best coach´
|Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2: Howe´s men pick up first away points
|Manchester City 3 Burnley 0: Aguero levels record as Guardiola´s men stretch lead
|Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start
|Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Merino leaves it late to sink Eagles
|Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves
|Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz´s men stunned by comeback
|Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions
|Conte hails Chelsea´s ´desire to fight´ for Watford comeback
|Aguero becomes joint-top scorer in Manchester City history
|Chelsea hero Batshuayi relieved to end ´difficult moment´ against Watford
|Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project
|Bartomeu offers assurances over Barcelona´s LaLiga status
|AC Milan will sell ´top players´ if they miss the Champions League
|Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions´ blushes
|Darren Fletcher makes 100th consecutive Prermier League appearance
|Carrasco´s attitude not a problem, says Simeone
|Allegri happy to win ugly at Udinese
|Barcelona approve €897million budget following record revenue in 2016-17
|Lineker´s Benzema criticism embarrassing - Zidane hails Madrid striker as ´the best´
|Bayern Munich announce record €640m turnover
|A-League Review: Brillante completes comeback in thrilling Sydney derby
|Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
|Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
|Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
|Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
|Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
|Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
|Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
|Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
|Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
|What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
|Mourinho plays down Conte spat
|Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
|Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
|I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton
|Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
|AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
|Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
|Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
|Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
|Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
|Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
|Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco