Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track

Keita Balde scored his first Monaco goal as the Ligue 1 champions got back on track with an easy 2-0 home win over Caen.

Monaco had failed to win in four matches coming into the game, jeopardising their hopes in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League, but returned to form with a comfortable triumph on Saturday.

The win, which was sealed by in-form Radamel Falcao's penalty, puts the hosts back to within three points of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who face an away clash against rivals Marseille on Sunday in their game in hand.

Monaco moved in front after 21 minutes, when an impressive throughball from Thomas Lemar released Keita and he raced into the area to send a calm right-footed finish into the bottom corner from 15 yards, his first strike since signing from Lazio in July.

Lemar and Rony Lopes failed to covert further good opportunities, while Jemerson headed against the bar as Monaco were forced to settled for a one-goal lead at the break after dominating the opening period.

But Leonardo Jardim's men did double their advantage just before the hour mark, with a penalty awarded when Jan Repas fouled Lopes right on the edge of the area, an infringement referee Thomas Leonard adjudged had taken place inside the box.

Falcao then stepped up to send Caen goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre the wrong way, already the Colombia international's 13th league goal of the season.

TIGRE !!! Déjà Son 13e but de la saison en @Ligue1Conforama (2-0) #ASMSMC pic.twitter.com/ZArnmWzaPI — AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) October 21, 2017

Caen finally threatened when Monaco shot stopper Danijel Subasic pushed Christian Kouakou's effort onto the bar, but the boom-or-bust visitors – who have now won five and lost five from 10 top-flight games this season – never looked likely to launch a comeback and stay ninth in the table.