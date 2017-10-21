Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham

Tottenham star Harry Kane wants to finish his career with the Premier League club, amid reported interested from Real Madrid.
Kane, 24, has continued his goal-scoring ways this season, netting 11 in as many games in all competitions.
It has led to reported interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, but Kane said his wish was to remain at Tottenham for his whole career.
"I'd love to be a one-club man," the England forward told the Daily Mirror. "It depends on how the club goes forward and managers etc, but I've said I want to stay here, as we're in a great place at the moment.
"The training centre is amazing, the new stadium is coming, the manager is fantastic and we've got a young team. So it's great."
Preparing for a return to @premierleague action #COYS pic.twitter.com/neQytL9qMd
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 20, 2017
Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot the past two seasons, helping Spurs to back-to-back top-three finishes.
Tottenham sit third in the league table early this campaign and Kane said it was silverware he wanted most.
"For me, it's just about winning – improving and trying to win trophies," he said.
"When my career is finished, that's what I want to look back on and be proud of so hopefully that will be the case."
