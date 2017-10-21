It´s like playing against aliens - Inter´s Spalletti hails Napoli players after draw

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has described Napoli players as "aliens" and lavished praise on his side after they put an end to the Partenopei's 100 per cent record in Serie A this season with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Stadio San Paolo.
Samir Handanovic, in particular, was in sparkling form, producing an outstanding double save in the first half and then denying Dries Mertens in injury time to preserve a valuable point for the visitors.
The result maintains Inter's unbeaten start to the league season and Spalletti was quick to hail his side for keeping at bay a team that had scored 26 goals in eight games prior to Saturday's clash.
"These players deserve compliments, because you keep telling us we are fortunate – and we are happy about that – but my real fortune is that I get to work with these players," he told Italian TV after the game. "You don't seem to realise it yet, but that is a great fortune.
"We played a very good game tonight, but it could also have been played better. Napoli did very well, as at times it feels like you are playing against aliens, as they do everything one-touch football and flick it up, over, behind. They have this possession and high-paced football.
"We are learning, but have already made important steps forward and frankly could've won it.
| FT Napoli 0-0 Inter— Inter (@Inter_en) October 21, 2017
Resolute effort from the Nerazzurri at the San Paolo and the points are shared. Well played lads! #FORZAINTER pic.twitter.com/p6f2CVtEPe
"We suffered on a couple of occasions, but bring home a valuable result, knowing we could've done better.
"We have to assimilate quickly, because it's a real fight to be up there in the top four."
Handanovic's heroics ended Napoli's run of 13 consecutive league wins and ensured it was the first time they had failed to score since a 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta in February.
Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri, though, was not surprised by the Slovenian's eye-catching display and heralded him as one of the finest in Europe.
"Handanovic is an extraordinary goalkeeper, at the moment one of the best in Europe, so it was only normal he'd be extraordinary tonight," he said.
"The team played consistently, with a wonderful first half in terms of pressing and winning back possession in their own half.
"We made some adjustments to see if we could keep that pressure going. We kept 75 per cent of territorial domination against a very strong opponent, so I think we did well."
matches this season— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 21, 2017
wins
draw
defeats
#NapoliInter 0-0
#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/UHnZpygeb7
|It´s like playing against aliens - Inter´s Spalletti hails Napoli players after draw
|PSG duo Alves and Lucas to miss Marseille clash
|CAF Champions League Review: Wydad Casablanca book final berth
|Napoli 0 Inter 0: Handanovic heroics put an end to Partenopei´s winning streak
|Barcelona 2 Malaga 0: Controversial win sees hosts extend LaLiga lead
|Weidenfeller to end Dortmund stay at end of season
|Pellegrino wants patience from Southampton saviour Boufal
|Sad day for democracy - Guardiola gives latest take on Catalan crisis
|Heynckes awaiting news on Muller injury
|It was a penalty - Silva hits back at Burnley boss Dyche
|Hamburg 0 Bayern Munich 1: Tolisso sends Heynckes´ men joint-top
|Southampton 1 West Brom 0: Boufal stunner ends Saints´ winless run
|Appleton still happy in caretaker role after Leicester sink Swansea
|Guardiola ready to dine out on Aguero record
|They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players
|Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip
|Montella calls for courage against Genoa
|Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa
|One of my proudest moments – Wagner revels in Manchester United win
|Damage was done in the first half, admits Hughes
|Conte will ´never´ fear the Chelsea sack
|Herrera questions Manchester United´s ´passion´
|Benitez impressed by Newcastle´s perseverance after narrow win
|Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track
|A bad team deserves punishment – Mourinho blasts Manchester United display
|Zidane rejects tag of ´world´s best coach´
|Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2: Howe´s men pick up first away points
|Manchester City 3 Burnley 0: Aguero levels record as Guardiola´s men stretch lead
|Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start
|Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Merino leaves it late to sink Eagles
|Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves
|Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz´s men stunned by comeback
|Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions
|Conte hails Chelsea´s ´desire to fight´ for Watford comeback
|Aguero becomes joint-top scorer in Manchester City history
|Chelsea hero Batshuayi relieved to end ´difficult moment´ against Watford
|Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project
|Bartomeu offers assurances over Barcelona´s LaLiga status
|AC Milan will sell ´top players´ if they miss the Champions League
|Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions´ blushes
|Darren Fletcher makes 100th consecutive Prermier League appearance
|Carrasco´s attitude not a problem, says Simeone
|Allegri happy to win ugly at Udinese
|Barcelona approve €897million budget following record revenue in 2016-17
|Lineker´s Benzema criticism embarrassing - Zidane hails Madrid striker as ´the best´
|Bayern Munich announce record €640m turnover
|A-League Review: Brillante completes comeback in thrilling Sydney derby
|Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
|Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
|Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
|Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
|Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
|Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
|Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
|Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
|Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
|What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
|Mourinho plays down Conte spat
|Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
|Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
|I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton