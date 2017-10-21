Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions

Lazio pair Ciro Immobile and Thomas Strakosha have been rewarded for their impressive form with contract extensions running until 2022.

Italy striker Immobile has been especially lethal this season, firing Lazio to fourth with a Serie A-leading 11 goals in eight matches.

The 27-year-old struck twice in the Biancocelesti's momentous 2-1 win against his former club Juventus last weekend and is now tied to the club until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Albania international Strakosha also starred in that match, saving Paulo Dybala's stoppage-time penalty to preserve three points for Simone Inzaghi's men.

Strakosha shared the goalkeeping duties with Federico Marchetti last term but has cemented his place as first choice this season.

Lazio will look to make it six straight triumphs in all competitions when they host Cagliari on Sunday.