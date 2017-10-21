Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves

Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end in a shock 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Victor Lindelof the villain of the piece.
Former Benfica defender Lindelof was brought on as a replacement for the injured Phil Jones in the 25th minute and the hosts scored both of their goals shortly after his introduction, with United unable to claw things back despite Marcus Rashford's late goal.
Jose Mourinho's side appeared to be in control until Jones' withdrawal, but suddenly the home side turned the tables, scoring two within eight minutes of Lindelof's entrance.
Aaron Mooy netted the opener, before Laurent Depoitre added the second as he punished an awful error from United's Sweden international international centre-back.
United's response was by no means emphatic, with Mourinho's men remaining devoid of craft in the final third, leaving Romelu Lukaku lacking service for most of the match.
Rashford – a half-time substitute for Anthony Martial – pulled one back for United with 12 minutes to go, but Huddersfield managed to hold on to a slender win to seal a famous day for the Terriers, who claimed their first top-flight triumph since August.
With rivals Manchester City defeating Burnley, United now trail the leaders by five points.
13 - Only Wayne Rooney (15) has scored more Premier League goals as a teenager for @ManUtd than Marcus Rashford. Prodigy.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017
Proceedings were feisty early on as the two clubs clashed for the first time since 1972, with three players receiving yellow cards inside the first nine minutes and both sides going close to a goal.
The first chance fell to Lukaku, as the Belgian smashed the ball at Jonas Lossl from the edge of the box, before Depoitre failed to connect with Mooy's teasing free-kick delivery in the 16th minute.
Jones' forced substitution through injury proved a blow, with Lindelof replacing him in what was ultimately a vital moment in the match, as Huddersfield took the lead three minutes later.
Mooy was too powerful for Juan Mata in midfield and charged forward, setting Thomas Ince up for a shot which David de Gea parried away, only for the Australian to smash home the rebound.
And the Terriers got a second shortly after – Depoitre coolly skipping past De Gea and finishing into an empty net after Lindelof inexplicably left Lossl's long kick.
2 - Jose Mourinho has never won a @premierleague game when two goals behind. Worry. pic.twitter.com/zICIbVvLTP— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017
Mourinho responded to United's woeful first half by hauling off Mata and Martial in favour of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Rashford at the break.
Neither had a huge impact initially, but Rashford did at least lay on United's next half chance just after the hour mark, as Ander Herrera directed his left-wing free kick wide of the target.
United certainly enjoyed the greater share of possession in the second period, but chances were difficult to come by.
Lossl was eventually forced into action again 14 minutes from the end, making a big save to push away a Herrera header.
United set up a nervy finish after Rashford latched on to Lukaku's right-wing cross and sent an unstoppable header beyond Lossl.
But it proved to be too little, too late, as Huddersfield dug deep to wrap up all three points and inflict a first Premier League defeat on United since May.
Key Opta stats:
- Jose Mourinho has failed to win all 19 Premier League games in which his side have been two goals behind (D1 L18) – that draw coming against Newcastle in September 2015 when managing Chelsea.
- This was only Mourinho's third defeat to a newly-promoted side in the Premier League (W33 D4) – losing against Crystal Palace in 2013-14, and Bournemouth in 2015-16 when at Chelsea.
- Huddersfield have beaten Man Utd for the first time in the league since March 1952, a 3-2 win in the top flight.
- Three of the last six clubs in their debut Premier League season have beaten Manchester United at home – Burnley in 2009-10, Bournemouth in 2015-16 and Huddersfield in 2017-18.
- Only Wayne Rooney (15) has scored more Premier League goals as a teenager for Man Utd than Marcus Rashford (13).
- Romelu Lukaku has either scored or assisted in eight of his last 10 Premier League games (eight goals, two assists).
- Although, the Belgian has failed to score in 18 of his last 25 Premier League games against newly-promoted teams.
- Aaron Mooy has had a hand in 10 league goals for Huddersfield in 2017 (four goals, six assists – including play-offs); four more than any other player.
|Guardiola ready to dine out on Aguero record
|They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players
|Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip
|Montella calls for courage against Genoa
|Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa
|One of my proudest moments – Wagner revels in Manchester United win
|Damage was done in the first half, admits Hughes
|Conte will ´never´ fear the Chelsea sack
|Herrera questions Manchester United´s ´passion´
|Benitez impressed by Newcastle´s perseverance after narrow win
|Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track
|A bad team deserves punishment – Mourinho blasts Manchester United display
|Zidane rejects tag of ´world´s best coach´
|Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2: Howe´s men pick up first away points
|Manchester City 3 Burnley 0: Aguero levels record as Guardiola´s men stretch lead
|Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start
|Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Merino leaves it late to sink Eagles
|Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves
|Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz´s men stunned by comeback
|Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions
|Conte hails Chelsea´s ´desire to fight´ for Watford comeback
|Aguero becomes joint-top scorer in Manchester City history
|Chelsea hero Batshuayi relieved to end ´difficult moment´ against Watford
|Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project
|Bartomeu offers assurances over Barcelona´s LaLiga status
|AC Milan will sell ´top players´ if they miss the Champions League
|Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions´ blushes
|Darren Fletcher makes 100th consecutive Prermier League appearance
|Carrasco´s attitude not a problem, says Simeone
|Allegri happy to win ugly at Udinese
|Barcelona approve €897million budget following record revenue in 2016-17
|Lineker´s Benzema criticism embarrassing - Zidane hails Madrid striker as ´the best´
|Bayern Munich announce record €640m turnover
|A-League Review: Brillante completes comeback in thrilling Sydney derby
|Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
|Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
|Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
|Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
|Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
|Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
|Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
|Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
|Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
|What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
|Mourinho plays down Conte spat
|Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
|Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
|I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton
|Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
|AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
|Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
|Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
|Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
|Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
|Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
|Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco