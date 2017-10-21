Related

Article

Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018

21 October 2017 03:50

Usain Bolt hopes he can begin his football career in 2018, revealing "a lot" of clubs had reached out to him.

The retired sprinter, an eight-time Olympic champion, has previously spoken about his desire to one day play professional football.

A Manchester United supporter, Bolt said he wanted to begin his career next year after tearing his hamstring in August.

"Yes, I would love to play football now I've retired from track and field," the 31-year-old Jamaican told FIFA.com.

"I've been talking about it in interviews and a lot of clubs have reached out.

"Unfortunately, I got a bad hamstring injury in August and haven't been able to do any training since then. Hopefully I will be able to play some games in 2018."

Bolt finished his athletics career with eight Olympic and 11 World Championship gold medals.

Sponsored links

Saturday 21 October

04:24 Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
03:50 Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
03:19 What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
02:40 Mourinho plays down Conte spat
02:07 Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
00:44 Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
00:12 I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat

Friday 20 October

23:31 ´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
23:30 Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
22:54 West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
22:20 NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
21:28 Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
20:29 UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
20:03 Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
19:36 Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
18:49 Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
18:09 Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
18:06 Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
17:49 Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
17:13 Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
16:49 McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
16:26 Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
16:25 Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
16:24 Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
16:12 Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
16:04 Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
15:57 Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
15:43 Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
15:36 Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
15:27 Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
15:00 Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
14:24 Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
14:08 Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
13:54 Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
13:33 UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
13:11 Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
12:59 Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
12:56 Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
12:40 Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
12:01 Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
11:32 UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
11:24 Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
10:22 Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
09:42 Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
06:14 De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
02:59 Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
02:28 Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
00:22 Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
00:11 Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton

Thursday 19 October

23:16 Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
23:04 AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
22:32 Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
21:25 Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
20:55 Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
20:41 Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
20:30 Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
20:22 Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
17:01 Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
16:55 Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
15:47 Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
15:47 I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
15:13 ´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
14:54 Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
13:43 Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
13:32 Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
12:54 Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
12:19 Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
12:13 Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
11:32 Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
11:29 Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
11:12 Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
10:15 Heynckes happy with Muller form
09:48 Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
09:29 PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
09:02 I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
06:05 Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
04:20 No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
03:02 Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
02:48 Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
01:25 Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
01:24 Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
00:26 Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
00:22 Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
00:14 Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
00:14 Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
00:14 Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 8 +25 22
2 Manchester United 8 +19 20
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +10 17
4 Watford 8 +0 15
5 Chelsea 8 +5 13

Facebook