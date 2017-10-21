Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay

Luis Suarez has been left out of the Uruguay squad for friendlies against Poland and Austria in November to help his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

The striker was expected to miss over a month when he sustained the problem in the second leg of Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid in August but was cleared to play for Uruguay just a fortnight later.

A draw against Argentina and a victory over Paraguay in that round of fixtures proved important to Oscar Tabarez's side qualifying for next year's World Cup, but they will be without Suarez as they continue their preparations next month.

"The AUF informs that the medical department of Barcelona proposes, in order to continue with the good evolution and rehabilitation of the right knee of Luis Suarez, the undertaking of medical and physiological treatment for a week from November 11," an official statement read.

"For this reason, the player will not participate in the friendly games planned for November 10 and 14 against Poland and Austria."

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde denied Suarez was struggling with an injury during a media conference on Wednesday and backed the 30-year-old to rediscover his best form soon.

El Cuerpo Técnico de @Uruguay reservó a 23 futbolistas del exterior para los amistosos ante Polonia (10/11) y Austria (14/11). pic.twitter.com/PlI3H42rxq — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 20, 2017

Uruguay squad: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Martin Campana (Independiente); Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Maxi Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Verona), Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas); Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Racing Club), Matias Vecino (Inter), Federico Valverde (Deportivo La Coruna), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Pachuca), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders); Gaston Pereiro (PSV), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).