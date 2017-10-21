Article

Barcelona 2 Malaga 0: Controversial win sees hosts extend LaLiga lead

21 October 2017 22:43

Gerard Deulofeu scored a controversial first Barcelona goal as his side extended their lead at the top of LaLiga with a workmanlike 2-0 victory over Malaga.

Winger Deulofeu ended a 16-game wait to open his account in Barca colours by striking after only 113 seconds to conclude a move that had seen Lucas Digne carry the ball out of play before setting him up.

Andres Iniesta netted his first goal for club and country in over a year after the break to end any hopes of a Malaga comeback.

Barca were far from their free-flowing best against a Malaga side they failed to beat either home or away last season, the only LaLiga team they did not get the better of.

However, the victory saw Ernesto Valverde's men restore a four-point lead over closest challengers Valencia, who thumped Sevilla 4-0 earlier on Saturday, at the top of the table.

Rivals Real Madrid sit eight points adrift in third and are at home to Eibar in their game in hand on Sunday.

Malaga fumed at Barca's opener, which saw Digne's initial attempted cross deflect back to him off away captain Roberto Rosales before the France international clearly touched the ball beyond the byline and crossed for Deulofeu to flick in a clever volley from inside the six-yard box.

Lionel Messi wasted an excellent free-kick opportunity from 20 yards out, firing against the wall, while Gonzalo Castro headed wide from a good opening at the other end, having been set up by Juankar on the counter-attack.

There were few other clear opportunities at either end until Castro completely miskicked a volley from eight yards as Malaga, who lost Diego Rolan to a hamstring injury, went into the break one down.

Messi tested Andres Prieto for the first time early in the second half, forcing the away goalkeeper to get down sharply after creating a yard of space for himself.

Barca found their second goal in the 56th minute. Javier Mascherano and Messi were involved in the build-up before Iniesta took one touch and saw his left-footed shot deflect off Rosales and loop into the top-right corner from 12 yards.

Luis Suarez struck the side netting after producing a sharp turn and strike following Ivan Rakitic's pass, while Keko claimed for handball at the other end after his initial shot struck Digne and his follow up went straight to Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Suarez then missed a glorious opportunity to net in back-to-back league games, failing to find the target after Sergi Roberto embarked on a rampaging run before laying the chance on a plate for his team-mate.

Malaga came close to getting one back when Luis Hernandez sent a good header wide, while Messi had the ball in the net just before full-time. However, an offside flag as the Argentina forward headed Samuel Umtiti's flick-on home meant he ended the match with just an assist to his name.

Barca continue to set the pace in the title race as Michel's side remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from nine games.

 

Key Opta stats:

-Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 500 goals from 391 appearances in LaLiga (360 goals and 140 assists).
- Malaga are the only side that Luis Suarez has failed to score against in LaLiga (11 shots attempted in five games). 
- Gerard Deulofeu has scored his first goal in his 16th appearance for Barcelona in all competitions this term (14 shots in total).
- Andres Iniesta has scored four goals against Malaga in LaLiga, his favourite opponent in the competition. 
- Barcelona have won their last 17 games at home in LaLiga, the longest active run of any team in the competition. 
- Deulofeu has scored the fastest goal in LaLiga this season (one minute and 53 seconds). 
- Andres Iniesta has scored his first LaLiga goal at the Camp Nou since March 2014 against Osasuna, 1315 days ago. 
- Lucas Digne has made his first assist in his 20th appearance for Barcelona in LaLiga. 

- Samuel Umtiti is the only Barcelona player to have attempted more than 100 passes in a LaLiga game this season (103, 98 successfully).

Sponsored links

Saturday 21 October

23:28 CAF Champions League Review: Wydad Casablanca book final berth
22:44 Napoli 0 Inter 0: Handanovic heroics put an end to Partenopei´s winning streak
22:43 Barcelona 2 Malaga 0: Controversial win sees hosts extend LaLiga lead
22:14 Weidenfeller to end Dortmund stay at end of season
22:02 Pellegrino wants patience from Southampton saviour Boufal
21:41 Sad day for democracy - Guardiola gives latest take on Catalan crisis
21:38 Heynckes awaiting news on Muller injury
20:46 It was a penalty - Silva hits back at Burnley boss Dyche
20:32 Hamburg 0 Bayern Munich 1: Tolisso sends Heynckes´ men joint-top
20:25 Southampton 1 West Brom 0: Boufal stunner ends Saints´ winless run
20:21 Appleton still happy in caretaker role after Leicester sink Swansea
20:09 Guardiola ready to dine out on Aguero record
19:58 They should do a press conference to explain – Mourinho furious with Manchester United players
19:47 Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip
19:39 Montella calls for courage against Genoa
19:35 Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa
19:29 One of my proudest moments – Wagner revels in Manchester United win
19:19 Damage was done in the first half, admits Hughes
19:08 Conte will ´never´ fear the Chelsea sack
19:03 Herrera questions Manchester United´s ´passion´
19:01 Benitez impressed by Newcastle´s perseverance after narrow win
18:50 Monaco 2 Caen 0: Keita opens account as hosts get back on track
18:37 A bad team deserves punishment – Mourinho blasts Manchester United display
18:23 Zidane rejects tag of ´world´s best coach´
17:59 Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2: Howe´s men pick up first away points
17:57 Manchester City 3 Burnley 0: Aguero levels record as Guardiola´s men stretch lead
17:57 Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start
17:55 Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Merino leaves it late to sink Eagles
17:53 Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho´s men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves
17:31 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz´s men stunned by comeback
16:56 Immobile, Strakosha pen Lazio extensions
16:51 Conte hails Chelsea´s ´desire to fight´ for Watford comeback
16:32 Aguero becomes joint-top scorer in Manchester City history
16:21 Chelsea hero Batshuayi relieved to end ´difficult moment´ against Watford
16:20 Verratti admits he had doubts over PSG project
15:53 Bartomeu offers assurances over Barcelona´s LaLiga status
15:49 AC Milan will sell ´top players´ if they miss the Champions League
15:33 Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions´ blushes
15:19 Darren Fletcher makes 100th consecutive Prermier League appearance
14:54 Carrasco´s attitude not a problem, says Simeone
14:36 Allegri happy to win ugly at Udinese
14:28 Barcelona approve €897million budget following record revenue in 2016-17
13:57 Lineker´s Benzema criticism embarrassing - Zidane hails Madrid striker as ´the best´
13:46 Bayern Munich announce record €640m turnover
13:11 A-League Review: Brillante completes comeback in thrilling Sydney derby
12:46 Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford
12:14 Not many teams can stop us scoring – Smalling hits back after United criticism
11:32 Bakayoko: I´m not Chelsea´s new Matic
10:46 Manchester United fan Werner still dreams of Premier League move
10:10 Manchester City playing like Brazil, says Jesus
09:18 Mbappe, Dembele and Jesus named Golden Boy top three
06:12 Valverde: Barcelona couldn´t sign Mbappe
04:24 Kane: I´d love to spend whole career at Tottenham
03:50 Bolt wants to begin football career in 2018
03:19 What the f***? – Pochettino reveals Madrid selection questions
02:40 Mourinho plays down Conte spat
02:07 Liverpool must make Coutinho, Can want to stay – Klopp
00:44 Barcelona star Suarez granted rest by Uruguay
00:12 I don´t want to hide - Bilic takes responsibility for humbling West Ham defeat

Friday 20 October

23:31 ´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
23:30 Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
22:54 West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
22:20 NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
21:28 Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
20:29 UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
20:03 Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
19:36 Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
18:49 Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
18:09 Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
18:06 Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
17:49 Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
17:13 Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
16:49 McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
16:26 Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
16:25 Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
16:24 Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
16:12 Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
16:04 Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
15:57 Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
15:43 Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
15:36 Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
15:27 Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
15:00 Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
14:24 Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
14:08 Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
13:54 Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
13:33 UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
13:11 Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
12:59 Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
12:56 Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
12:40 Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
12:01 Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
11:32 UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
11:24 Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
10:22 Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
09:42 Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
06:14 De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
02:59 Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
02:28 Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
00:22 Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
00:11 Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton

Thursday 19 October

23:16 Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
23:04 AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
22:32 Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
21:25 Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
20:55 Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
20:41 Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
20:30 Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
20:22 Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
17:01 Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
16:55 Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
15:47 Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
15:47 I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
15:13 ´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
14:54 Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
13:43 Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
13:32 Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
12:54 Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
12:19 Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
12:13 Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
11:32 Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
11:29 Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
11:12 Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
10:15 Heynckes happy with Muller form
09:48 Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
09:29 PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
09:02 I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
06:05 Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
04:20 No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
03:02 Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
02:48 Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
01:25 Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
01:24 Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
00:26 Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
00:22 Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
00:14 Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
00:14 Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
00:14 Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco

Facebook