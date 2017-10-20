West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic

Glenn Murray's double helped Brighton and Hove Albion clinch their first away victory in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over West Ham that piled the pressure back on Slaven Bilic.
Murray struck either side of an effort from club-record signing Jose Izquierdo as Brighton damaged the feeling of resurgence that one defeat in five top-flight matches had given West Ham.
Bilic's side produced an insipid display and could be in the relegation zone by the time they face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace next week, while Brighton moved into the top half courtesy of the three points.
Murray got the Seagulls off to a great start by heading home his first Premier League goal since earning Bournemouth a shock victory at Chelsea in December 2015.
He exploited some shoddy defending from Pedro Obiang and the midfielder, as well as goalkeeper Joe Hart, should have done more to stop Izquierdo opening his Brighton account in first-half stoppage time.
West Ham have never overturned a two-goal half-time deficit in the Premier League and - after being booed off by unsatisfied supporters - they did not look like ending that record at the 76th attempt, with Murray wrapping up the win from the penalty spot after Pablo Zabaleta's clumsy challenge in the box.
2 - Both of Glenn Murray's braces in the Premier League have been against West Ham (also February 2015 for Crystal Palace). Thorn. pic.twitter.com/50Ng2uC3TF— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2017
Obiang started in place of the suspended Andy Carroll and his loose marking enabled Murray to connect with Pascal Gross' brilliant dead-ball delivery and head beyond Hart in the 10th minute.
West Ham gradually became more adventurous but Lewis Dunk flung his body in the way of a shot from Winston Reid to deflect it out for a corner before a strike from Manuel Lanzini suffered the same fate before the half-hour mark.
Javier Hernandez had a shot blocked by Shane Duffy before dragging an ambitious cross-goal effort wide as half-time approached and it proved costly as Brighton doubled their lead in the second minute of stoppage time.
Hart did well to deny Murray a second but when Izquierdo cut inside Obiang and curled a shot to the top-right corner, the goalkeeper's touch was not enough to keep it out of the net.
Bilic sent Andre Ayew on for Cheikhou Kouyate for the second half but West Ham struggled to break down a Brighton side intent to hold onto their advantage.
The hosts did not give Mat Ryan cause for concern until midway through the second half when Lanzini's 25-yard free-kick bent just outside the post after a touch off the wall.
Murray failed to beat Hart at his near-post after Anthony Knockaert's dazzling run down the right, but he had his second in the 75th minute.
Zabaleta's lazy tackle on Murray led to a penalty which the striker slid straight down the middle to clinch an impressive victory for Brighton that will result in questions about Bilic's future resurfacing.
Key Opta Stats:
- Brighton won their first away match in the top flight of English football since March 1983, ending a winless run of 11 games.
- They also recorded their joint-biggest away top-flight win, equalling their 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace in April 1981.
- This was West Ham's heaviest home league defeat against a newly promoted side since losing 5-1 to West Brom in November 1931.
- The Seagulls end the day in the top half of the top-flight outside the month of August for the first time since October 1982.
- Pascal Gross has assisted four goals in his first nine Premier League matches; of players to have played their first nine games for a promoted side, no player has more.
- Since Slaven Bilic took charge of West Ham, the Hammers have conceded 18 penalties in the Premier League – four more than any other side.
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton
|Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
|AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
|Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
|Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
|Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
|Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
|Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
|Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco
|Lemonis rues Olympiacos collapse against 10-man Barca
|Rodgers: Individual class inhibiting Celtic
|David Luiz experiment failed, admits Conte
|Allegri not impressed despite crucial win
|Svilar risks a lot – Mourinho was aware of Benfica youngster´s shortcomings
|We played better against Atletico – Hazard
|Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win
|Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw
|CSKA Moscow 0 Basel 2: Xhaka, Oberlin do the damage
|Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1: Late Mandzukic intervention saves wasteful Bianconeri
|Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe
|Chelsea 3 Roma 3: Hazard brace rescues Conte´s men after Dzeko double
|Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another
|Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red
|Benfica 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford goal settles poor game after woeful Svilar error
|Messi joins Ronaldo in European 100-goal club
|Good results are on the way in the league - Salah
|Algeria restore Madjer to the helm
|Griezmann eyes qualification despite Atleti´s Qarabag stumble
|FA chief Glenn denies Aluko´s ´bordering on blackmail´ claim
|Mbappe surpasses Kluivert as Champions League´s highest-scoring teenager
|Ozil is a warrior - Pires sympathises with Arsenal star
|Benfica teen Svilar breaks Casillas´ Champions League record against Man Utd
|Balotelli can improve even more - Favre
|It was special to face role model Modric, says Winks
|Robben named for Champions League century
|You can´t question Arsenal´s character - Wenger hits back at Deeney
|Qarabag 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side in trouble after shock draw
|Guardiola´s Catalonia stance dismissed by Spanish minister
|Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
|FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
|Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
|Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
|Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
|Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
|Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
|Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
|Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
|Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
|Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
|Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
|Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
|Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
|That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
|Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
|Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
|He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
|Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
|Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
|Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
|We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
|It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
|I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
|We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane