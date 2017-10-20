Borussia Dortmund have announced goalkeeper Roman Burki has signed a new four-year contract.
The Switzerland international, who joined the club from Freiburg in 2015, has agreed to a new deal that will run until the end of the 2020-21 season.
"I'm very pleased with the trust Borussia Dortmund have placed in me, especially during such a tough time," the 26-year-old told Dortmund's official website.
"I'm thrilled and proud to be the goalkeeper of such a great team, to which I give my all."
Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Roman is the perfect fit for Borussia Dortmund on both a sporting and personal level. We like his style of play, see great potential for development in him and assume he will soon show that on a regular basis."
The news comes despite criticism of Burki's displays in recent weeks, particularly in the Champions League.
The former Grasshoppers man conceded twice at the near post in the 3-1 loss to Tottenham at Wembley and gifted APOEL their goal in Tuesday's surprise 1-1 draw, conceding possession from a kick before spilling Lorenzo Ebecilio's shot to allow Mickael Pote to score.
Roman Bürki extends BVB contract until 2021 https://t.co/x34tMirDa3 pic.twitter.com/MRbck9wB9x— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 20, 2017
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton
|Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
|AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
|Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
|Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
|Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
|Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
|Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
|Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco
|Lemonis rues Olympiacos collapse against 10-man Barca
|Rodgers: Individual class inhibiting Celtic
|David Luiz experiment failed, admits Conte
|Allegri not impressed despite crucial win
|Svilar risks a lot – Mourinho was aware of Benfica youngster´s shortcomings
|We played better against Atletico – Hazard
|Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win
|Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw
|CSKA Moscow 0 Basel 2: Xhaka, Oberlin do the damage
|Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1: Late Mandzukic intervention saves wasteful Bianconeri
|Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe
|Chelsea 3 Roma 3: Hazard brace rescues Conte´s men after Dzeko double
|Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another
|Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red
|Benfica 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford goal settles poor game after woeful Svilar error
|Messi joins Ronaldo in European 100-goal club
|Good results are on the way in the league - Salah
|Algeria restore Madjer to the helm
|Griezmann eyes qualification despite Atleti´s Qarabag stumble
|FA chief Glenn denies Aluko´s ´bordering on blackmail´ claim
|Mbappe surpasses Kluivert as Champions League´s highest-scoring teenager
|Ozil is a warrior - Pires sympathises with Arsenal star
|Benfica teen Svilar breaks Casillas´ Champions League record against Man Utd
|Balotelli can improve even more - Favre
|It was special to face role model Modric, says Winks
|Robben named for Champions League century
|You can´t question Arsenal´s character - Wenger hits back at Deeney
|Qarabag 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side in trouble after shock draw
|Guardiola´s Catalonia stance dismissed by Spanish minister
|Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
|FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
|Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
|Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
|Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
|Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
|Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
|Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
|Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
|Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
|Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
|Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
|Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
|Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
|That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
|Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
|Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
|He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
|Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
|Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
|Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
|We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
|It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
|I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
|We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane