UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game

UEFA have taken action against Spartak Moscow after their fans were found to have racially abused a Liverpool player during a youth game, but have not fined the Russian club over the incident.
Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye had monkey chants directed towards him during last month's UEFA Youth League fixture in Russia.
No financial punishment has been handed down, with UEFA ordering a partial closure of their stadium in their next Youth League game - against Maribor on November 21.
A section of at least 500 seats must be closed off to fans and covered with a banner reading "#EqualGame".
Spartak's senior side were also subject of a punishment in a long list of decisions published on Friday, picking up a €33,000 fine after fans set off fireworks and unveiled illicit banners and chants during a clash with Jurgen Klopp's Reds.
A €40,000 fine was imposed on Paris Saint-Germain after fireworks were set off in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich, while Sporting CP were hit to the tune of €33,000 after a fan invaded the pitch in their clash with Barcelona.
Marseille must play their next Europa League game with the south stand of the Stade Velodrome closed after the setting off of fireworks and throwing of objects in their 1-0 win over Konyaspor last month.
