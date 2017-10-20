Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has hailed the blossoming centre-back partnership between Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones at Manchester City, with Vincent Kompany's latest injury ordeal showing no sign of an upturn.
Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley that club captain Kompany would miss out once more with a calf problem and he had no idea when the Belgium defender would return.
Over recent seasons, Kompany's absences have tended to prompt varying degrees of collapse in form by City's backline.
But Otamendi and Stones have formed an increasingly assured alliance over the course of five Premier League victories and three out of three in the Champions League since Kompany last featured at Bournemouth in August.
"A lot, a lot – I'm really impressed," Guardiola said when reviewing the duo's form, reserving particular praise for Otamendi – a robust, no-frills defender who would not necessarily be expected to flourish under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.
today's training#ManchesterCity pic.twitter.com/OjtGFphz92— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) October 18, 2017
"Always we talk about the guys who play offensively but John and Nico, both of them were fantastic in the last month because they played all the games.
"Nico played against Stoke City when I had a lot of doubts because he came from [international duty with] Argentina, from 10 days with a lot of pressure in his mind to qualify for the World Cup.
"He is one of the players I have met in my life with the strongest mentality and he is a guy who only wants to learn in terms of the ball possession.
"Always he was strong in the air and winning duels. Also, he has the courage to play. Even when he makes mistakes, it doesn’t matter. If he loses the ball, he wants you to give it to him again and play.
"He's not afraid at all, it doesn't matter where he plays, has a lot of experience. He is an important guy for us. All the season, he has played outstanding."
It is a far cry from the error strewn displays ex-Valencia man Otamendi and Stones – a £47million signing from Everton – turned in last season.
Then, Stones often found a champion in his manager when his willingness to build attacks from the back played himself and City into trouble.
As the Premier League leaders continue to click through the gears at the other end of the pitch, with 39 goals in all competitions, the fact that the 23-year-old is no longer a regular discussion topic speaks volumes for Guardiola.
"John, last year, every game it was always one or two mistakes with the ball and [he was] always distracted," Guardiola said, his defence having only been breached four times in the league.
"This season he is always focusing with the ball. I know his quality but he is improving."
The character shown by his centre-backs is something Guardiola knows his side will need in order to maintain the early purpose of their bid for glory.
In 2016-17, City won their first 10 matches at home and abroad before hitting trouble in October. By the turn of the year, they had faded from the title picture.
Guardiola was heartened by his players' response under pressure as they ground out a 2-1 win over Napoli in midweek but expects the biggest test of a team ever more in tune with his methods will come whenever their blistering early run is derailed.
"That is going to happen," he insisted. "We cannot expect, now we are in October, to finish the season how we started and in the last month when we won all the games.
"That is impossible in football at the high level. But I want to see that, I want to see how we are going to react in that moment when we drop points, how strong we are.
"The big teams always show in the bad moments. When we are winning by three or four it is important but it doesn’t count too much. In the bad moments, it counts how we react."
|´Magician´ Conte spells out willingness to fight at Chelsea
|Otamendi and Stones making light of Kompany absence for Guardiola
|West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3: Murray double piles pressure back on Bilic
|NBA icon Kobe Bryant meets Neymar and Mbappe on PSG visit
|Dyche not ´running away´ from Burnley as Leicester links intensify
|UEFA fails to fine Spartak over racist chants in Youth League game
|Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse
|Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback
|Higuain has ´nothing to prove´ despite latest Argentina snub
|Suarez struggles no concern for Barca boss Valverde
|Emery: Neymar needs time to become PSG´s Messi
|Sarri could have been finance minister! - Spalletti marvels at Napoli boss´ rise
|Douglas Costa secures Brazil recall for Japan and England friendlies
|McTominay lands new Manchester United deal
|Rose ready for Spurs return, but won´t start vs Liverpool
|Koeman confident Everton signings will come good
|Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
|Conte admits to Chelsea midfield crisis ahead of Watford clash
|Sanchez and Ramsey boost Arsenal for Goodison trip
|Mane still in rehab, but Klopp won´t block Senegal call-up
|Mourinho has ´a feeling´ Ibrahimovic will be back in 2017
|Conte dismisses Mourinho feud as ´a stupid issue´
|Always Man City can do better - Guardiola challenges Premier League leaders
|Klopp anticipating Spurs thriller after Man Utd snoozefest
|Mawson and Daniels join Mata´s Common Goal
|Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after ´emotional´ Premier League sackings
|Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump
|UEFA charge Everton after fans strike Lyon players
|Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2: Austin pegs back United after Lia double
|Real Madrid blow as Navas suffers thigh injury
|Muller close to his old self again, says Heynckes
|Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes
|Manchester City star De Bruyne wants trophies, not awards
|UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match
|Ibrahimovic tipped for December return by training partner Cole
|Schweinsteiger ´open to everything´ as he nears end of Chicago Fire contract
|Neymar confirmed wish to leave Barcelona at Messi´s wedding, says Xavi
|De Bruyne: Man City, United fighting for title
|Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger
|Giroud: I got lucky with Red Star winner
|Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
|Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton
|Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
|AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
|Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
|Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
|Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
|Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
|Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
|Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco