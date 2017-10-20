Related

Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback

20 October 2017 19:36

Juan Bernat has taken another step forward in his recovery from ankle surgery by beginning to work with the ball in Bayern Munich training on Friday.

The left-back has been out of action since sustaining ligament damage during Bayern's International Champions Cup meeting with AC Milan on July 22.

Spain international Bernat expressed his intention to secure a World Cup place upon his return to the training pitch this month and he has made an important stride towards his comeback.

Bayern posted a video of the 24-year-old being put through his paces with the ball, suggesting that a first competitive appearance of the season is edging closer.

The Bavarian giants take on Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday before back-to-back matches against RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal and league.

