Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde joked he hoped Lionel Messi would reach 200 European goals this season.

Messi scored his 100th goal in European competition on Wednesday, netting in Barca's 3-1 Champions League victory over Olympiacos.

Valverde is already hoping for more from Messi, saying he wanted the Argentina international to double that tally – this season.

"I hope he reaches 200 goals this season," he joked.

"These numbers endorse what we see every day in training."

With that free kick #Messi reaches 100 goals in European competition! Congratulations Leo! #BarçaOlympiacos pic.twitter.com/onwLfCzyyt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 18, 2017

A Dimitris Nikolaou own goal gave Barca their lead, but they played the second half with 10 men after Gerard Pique's red card.

However, Messi and Lucas Digne struck to put Valverde's men in control before Nikolaou's consolation goal.

Valverde is refusing to get carried away by his team's form, even with Barca topping Group D and LaLiga.

"I do not know if the fans have fallen in love with me," he said.

"The results are good and we continue to get them, but tomorrow is another day, things can change overnight.

"We are going to cross our fingers and keep working."