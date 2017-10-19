Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte hit back at Jose Mourinho, telling the Manchester United manager to "think about his own team".

Conte had highlighted the multiple injuries in his squad ahead of his side's 3-3 Champions League draw with Roma on Wednesday.

After United's 1-0 win at Benfica, Mourinho hit out at managers moaning about injuries.

"I never speak about injuries," he said. "Other managers, they cry, they cry, they cry when a player is injured."

Told of Mourinho's comments, Conte was unimpressed, telling the Portuguese tactician to stop worrying about his former club.

"If he is speaking about me, I think he has to think about his own team and start looking at himself, not others," the Italian said.

"I think that a lot of the time Mourinho spends seeing what has happened at Chelsea. A lot of the time and a lot of last season, also.

"He should think about his team."

N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses are sidelined for Chelsea, while David Luiz (calf) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (groin) picked up injuries against Roma.