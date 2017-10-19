Related

Article

Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation

19 October 2017 21:25

Former Croatia striker Ivan Klasnic has undergone a third kidney operation after a donor was found.

The 37-year-old suffered kidney failure in 2006 while playing for Werder Bremen and after his body rejected a transplant from his mother, he received a donor from his father.

His kidneys failed again in September last year, though, and the 37-year-old has endured an anxious wait to find a new donor.

Klasnic, who played for Bolton Wanderers between 2009 and 2012, was due to attend their Championship game against QPR at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.

The club issued a statement on its official website, saying "we are looking forward to seeing him back at the Macron Stadium in the future".

Sponsored links

Thursday 19 October

22:32 Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
21:25 Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
20:55 Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
20:41 Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
20:30 Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
20:22 Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
17:01 Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
16:55 Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
15:47 I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
15:47 Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
15:13 ´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
14:54 Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
13:43 Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
13:32 Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
12:54 Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
12:19 Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
12:13 Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
11:32 Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
11:29 Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
11:12 Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
10:15 Heynckes happy with Muller form
09:48 Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
09:29 PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
09:02 I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
06:05 Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
04:20 No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
03:02 Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
02:48 Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
01:25 Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
01:24 Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
00:26 Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
00:22 Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
00:14 Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
00:14 Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
00:14 Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco

Wednesday 18 October

23:57 Lemonis rues Olympiacos collapse against 10-man Barca
23:57 Rodgers: Individual class inhibiting Celtic
23:52 David Luiz experiment failed, admits Conte
23:46 Allegri not impressed despite crucial win
23:42 Svilar risks a lot – Mourinho was aware of Benfica youngster´s shortcomings
23:40 We played better against Atletico – Hazard
23:40 Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win
23:26 Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw
22:53 CSKA Moscow 0 Basel 2: Xhaka, Oberlin do the damage
22:52 Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1: Late Mandzukic intervention saves wasteful Bianconeri
22:47 Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe
22:46 Chelsea 3 Roma 3: Hazard brace rescues Conte´s men after Dzeko double
22:45 Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another
22:44 Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red
22:39 Benfica 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford goal settles poor game after woeful Svilar error
22:15 Messi joins Ronaldo in European 100-goal club
21:45 Good results are on the way in the league - Salah
21:45 Algeria restore Madjer to the helm
21:35 Griezmann eyes qualification despite Atleti´s Qarabag stumble
21:22 FA chief Glenn denies Aluko´s ´bordering on blackmail´ claim
21:09 Mbappe surpasses Kluivert as Champions League´s highest-scoring teenager
20:55 Ozil is a warrior - Pires sympathises with Arsenal star
20:41 Benfica teen Svilar breaks Casillas´ Champions League record against Man Utd
20:32 Balotelli can improve even more - Favre
20:28 It was special to face role model Modric, says Winks
20:13 Robben named for Champions League century
20:05 You can´t question Arsenal´s character - Wenger hits back at Deeney
19:54 Qarabag 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side in trouble after shock draw
19:09 Guardiola´s Catalonia stance dismissed by Spanish minister
17:01 Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
16:44 FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
15:45 Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
15:01 Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
14:32 Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
13:57 Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
13:03 Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
12:15 Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
11:31 Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
10:50 Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
10:00 Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
09:30 Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
08:57 Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
06:18 Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
05:31 That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
04:33 Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
03:33 Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
01:57 He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
01:55 Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
01:23 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
00:36 Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
00:30 Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
00:28 We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
00:23 It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
00:19 Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
00:17 I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
00:04 We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane

Tuesday 17 October

23:48 Guardiola hails ´perfect´ City after beating ´one of the best´
23:46 Real Madrid can´t be happy with Tottenham draw, says Navas
23:41 Klopp heralds counter-pressing as Liverpool run riot against Maribor
23:33 Liverpool break record in Maribor thrashing
23:31 City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe
23:20 Ederson kept us in it - Walker relieved after City´s second-half wobble
23:03 APOEL 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Sokratis header spares Burki´s blushes
23:03 Emery backs ´intelligent´ Mbappe to respond
22:52 Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2: Bernard brace piles pressure on Van Bronckhorst
22:48 Monaco 1 Besiktas 2: Tosun double pours more misery on Jardim´s men
22:48 Spartak Moscow 5 Sevilla 1: Clinical second-half show stuns woeful Spaniards
22:46 RB Leipzig 3 Porto 2: Hosts claim maiden Champions League victory
22:41 Maribor 0 Liverpool 7: Salah and Firmino doubles inspire rampant Reds
22:38 Manchester City 2 Napoli 1: Guardiola´s men see off Serie A leaders despite second-half scare
22:36 Real Madrid 1 Tottenham 1: Ronaldo on target as Lloris heroics earn point
22:19 ´Older, better´ Dzeko feeling good on return to England
20:26 Persepolis 2 Al Hilal 2 (2-6 agg): Kharbin at the double as Al Hilal reach final
19:41 Monaco without Ghezzal and Jovetic for Besiktas clash
19:35 De Bruyne agent eyes Neymar, Mbappe-style wages for Manchester City star
19:22 Mertesacker not interested in Deeney’s ´cojones´ comment
19:03 Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
18:32 Messi is the best in the world, says Paulinho
18:30 Valverde ready for ´emotional´ game against old boys OIympiacos
17:53 Manchester United expecting a tough game against Benfica, says Ashley Young
17:30 Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho
17:22 Mourinho would be happy with draw against wounded Benfica
17:15 O´Neill wary of Eriksen threat after Republic of Ireland draw Denmark in World Cup play-offs
16:45 Simeone and Atletico wary of Qarabag threat
16:43 Robben set for landmark as Barca´s Valverde welcomes former side - Champions League in Opta numbers
16:38 Conte´s harsh words will motivate us, insists Alonso
16:38 Mourinho: I´m not signing new contract and I´m not joining PSG
16:29 Bayern´s Martinez out for at least two matches
16:08 Besiktas ask fans not to attend Champions League clash with Monaco
15:47 Fit-again Morata could face Roma, Conte reveals
15:39 Juventus must share the blame for defensive woes, says Chiellini
15:12 Nice president supports Balotelli for Italy recall
14:31 Celtic´s Roberts modelled his game on Robben
14:17 World Cup play-offs: Italy to face Sweden, Republic of Ireland meet Denmark
13:38 Juventus are not in any kind of crisis, says Allegri
12:54 Watford can beat Chelsea claims Cleverley
12:50 Sigurdsson admits to falling short at Everton
12:03 Lloris hails ´machine of success´ Cristiano Ronaldo
11:34 Ox not ready for central role, Klopp says
11:06 My career´s gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement
10:45 Spurs must be wary of Isco ´magic´, warns Pochettino
09:57 Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles
09:14 Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe´s most lethal attacks
06:58 Jardim says French champions Monaco down on confidence
04:18 Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
03:10 Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
02:36 Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
00:20 Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
00:04 Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´

Facebook