Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation

Former Croatia striker Ivan Klasnic has undergone a third kidney operation after a donor was found.
The 37-year-old suffered kidney failure in 2006 while playing for Werder Bremen and after his body rejected a transplant from his mother, he received a donor from his father.
His kidneys failed again in September last year, though, and the 37-year-old has endured an anxious wait to find a new donor.
Klasnic, who played for Bolton Wanderers between 2009 and 2012, was due to attend their Championship game against QPR at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.
The club issued a statement on its official website, saying "we are looking forward to seeing him back at the Macron Stadium in the future".
#BWFC extend our best wishes to Ivan Klasnic who has undergone a sudden operation after a kidney donor was found. Get well soon, Ivan! pic.twitter.com/fFGjZyhf0p— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) October 19, 2017
